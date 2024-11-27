Anzeige
Dacoda: How Iceland's Signital is Transforming Digital Signage by Eliminating Hardware Costs

Finanznachrichten News

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signital, is a new digital signage software developed by the Icelandic tech company Dacoda. Signital has officially launched globally. After two years of development as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product, the system promises to redefine how businesses manage their digital displays. With a proven track record of success in Iceland-including adoption by one of the nation's largest companies-Signital is now ready to shake up the digital signage market.

What Makes Signital a Game-Changer?

Unlike traditional digital signage systems that require costly physical players or proprietary hardware, Signital offers a hardware-free solution. It turns any internet-connected display-such as a standard smart TV-into a fully functional digital signage screen, leveraging the display's built-in browser.

In addition, while Signital does not require external players, it is fully compatible with a wide range of devices.

Key features of Signital include:

  • No Expensive Hardware: Signital eliminates the need for external players, streamlining costs and setup.
  • Multi-Screen Management: Businesses can manage multiple displays across different locations effortlessly, synchronizing them into a single channel.
  • User-Friendly SaaS Platform: Accessible from anywhere, Signital's cloud-based system allows users to update and manage content with just a few clicks.
  • Instant Scalability: From a single screen to hundreds, Signital's flexible infrastructure scales seamlessly to meet any business's needs.

Proven Success in Iceland

Having launched successfully in Iceland, Signital has already demonstrated its transformative impact.

"Our goal was to make digital signage accessible and efficient for any business, large or small," says Júlíus Freyr Guðmundsson, Founder of Dacoda. "We believe Signital's innovative approach will resonate with businesses globally, just as it has in Iceland."

Expanding Horizons: Global Availability

The global rollout of Signital positions Dacoda as a strong competitor in the digital signage market. With established players relying on expensive hardware solutions, Signital stands out as a cost-effective, plug-and-play alternative. Its ease of use and compatibility with existing technology make it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to enhance their communication without overhauling their infrastructure.

Contact information:
hallo@dacoda.is
+354 555-7515

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dacoda/r/how-iceland-s-signital-is-transforming-digital-signage-by-eliminating-hardware-costs,c4072173

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/dacoda/i/julius,c3355625

Julius

https://news.cision.com/dacoda/i/signital-combined-2,c3355622

Signital combined 2

https://news.cision.com/dacoda/i/signital-combined,c3355623

Signital combined

https://news.cision.com/dacoda/i/signital,c3355624

Signital

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-icelands-signital-is-transforming-digital-signage-by-eliminating-hardware-costs-302317364.html

