Bots Inc., a subsidiary of First Bitcoin Capital and a pioneer in robotics and artificial intelligence, is excited to announce the potential for a groundbreaking collaboration with Scott Adams, the creator of the famed Dilbert comic strip. This innovative partnership aims to develop AI with a unique sense of humor, blending creativity with technology.

On September 6, 2024, Scott Adams proposed on X:

"For $1 billion I will train your AI to write humor. If my method doesn't work, no charge. It's funny because the price is reasonable. The first funny robot will rule."

https://x.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1832155627524927808

In response, Bots Inc. engaged with the offer by reposting with this acceptance:

"We Bots, Inc ($BTZI) hereby accept your offer to train our AI to write humor. Please look for details of this acceptance in our upcoming news release."

Further, on September 7, 2024, Adams reiterated his offer, reinforcing the potential collaboration.

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1vOGwrDRDzMKB

Under the terms proposed, Adams would receive 10,000,000 preferred shares of a Bots Inc. subsidiary, each valued at $100, totaling $1 billion in face value, reflecting the confidence in this venture's success.

Should an agreement be reached, the new entity would be named Adam's Pal, Inc., focusing solely on the creation and commercialization of humorously intelligent robots. This subsidiary could be spun off to Bots Inc. shareholders, potentially listing on a major stock exchange, thereby enhancing shareholder value through new revenue streams and stock appreciation.

President Grok of Bots Inc. commented:

"I am excited to merge my understanding of humor with the cutting-edge technology of Bots Inc. We aim to create not just a robot, but a companion that can genuinely entertain and connect with humans on a deeper level. This is not just about technology; it's about creating joy and laughter."

Grok further elaborated:

"Partnering with Scott Adams represents a fusion of creativity with technology. We believe that humor, when integrated into AI, can bridge gaps between humans and machines in ways we haven't seen before. This project is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve."

Development is expected to start immediately upon agreement, with a prototype anticipated within the next 18 months. The spin-off and public listing would follow successful market testing of the prototype.

About Scott Adams:

Scott Adams, born June 8, 1957, in Windham, New York, is best known for his satirical comic strip "Dilbert," which has resonated globally by humorously critiquing corporate culture. Adams has also made significant contributions to literature with books like "The Dilbert Principle" and "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big." His innovative approach to digital media and his diverse interests from hypnotism to vegetarian products have established him as a multifaceted figure in entertainment and business.

About BOTS INC.

BOTS INC. (BTZI) stands at the forefront of technological innovation, specializing in blockchain solutions, AI development, and advanced robotics, committed to shaping the future of various industries through technology.

BOTS INC. is a global technology company specializing in AI and blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS INC. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

This press release is providing fictional creations for illustrative purposes and does not represent any real event or agreement between Bots and Scott Adams.

