HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs" or the "Company," a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, ended August 31, 2024.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.3 million, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $560 thousand, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $319 thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to 12%, compared to 41% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to negative 62%, compared with negative 36% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 million at August 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Revenues for fiscal year 2024 decreased to $5.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in fiscal year 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for fiscal year 2024 was $2.0 million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, in fiscal year 2023.

GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2024 increased to 20%, compared with gross margin for fiscal year 2023 of 17%. Operating margin for fiscal year 2024 was negative 57%, compared with negative 57% in fiscal year 2023. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 million as of August 31, 2024, compared to $2.6 million as of August 31, 2023.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, the consideration of potential strategic alternatives, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs' business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs' position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that SemiLEDs will be able to identify or execute upon any strategic alternatives or, if alternatives are identified, the possible terms of any such strategic agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs' or industry performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs' business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,671 $ 2,572 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 78 78 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 416 793 Inventories, net 3,574 4,022 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 223 129 Total current assets 5,962 7,594 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,798 3,233 Operating lease right of use assets 1,091 1,371 Intangible assets, net 90 97 Investments in unconsolidated entities 969 974 Other assets 228 186 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,138 $ 13,455 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 2,854 $ 5,042 Accounts payable 137 436 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,936 2,711 Other payable to related parties 1,001 1,374 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 94 139 Total current liabilities 7,022 9,702 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 870 1,327 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 997 1,232 Total liabilities 8,889 12,261 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders' equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 187,337 184,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,545 3,550 Accumulated deficit (188,681 ) (186,645 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 2,201 1,151 Noncontrolling interests 48 43 Total equity 2,249 1,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,138 $ 13,455

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended August 31, August 31, 2024 May 31, 2024 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 1,324 $ 1,323 $ 5,183 $ 5,979 Cost of revenues 1,171 780 4,130 4,972 Gross profit 153 543 1,053 1,007 Operating expenses: Research and development 217 320 1,160 1,353 Selling, general and administrative 760 696 2,891 3,058 Gain on disposals of long-lived assets, net 1 - (49 ) - Total operating expenses 978 1,016 4,002 4,411 Loss from operations (825 ) (473 ) (2,949 ) (3,404 ) Other income (expenses): Impairment loss from unconsolidated entities (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (1 ) Interest expenses, net (36 ) (58 ) (247 ) (287 ) Other income, net 268 277 1,181 1,054 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net 34 (59 ) (13 ) (52 ) Total other income, net 263 157 918 714 Loss before income taxes (562 ) (316 ) (2,031 ) (2,690 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss (562 ) (316 ) (2,031 ) (2,690 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) 3 5 - Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (560 ) $ (319 ) $ (2,036 ) $ (2,690 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.55 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 7,203 7,185 6,320 4,881

