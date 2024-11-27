A four-year research project by several German universities is exploring the release of molecules involved in molecular solar thermal (MOST) energy storage. They plan to modify the molecules to achieve the best possible properties for the storage technology. A German research group led by Goethe University Frankfurt is conducting research into MOST energy storage. Still in its infancy, MOST energy storage is described as a method for storing solar energy similar to a heat battery but comprising a large number of synthetically-created molecules. The Formost research project, set to run from 2023 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...