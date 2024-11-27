EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

Biotech Showcase marking 17 years of innovation and opportunity



Biotech Showcase marking 17 years of innovation and opportunity San Francisco, CA, November 27, 2024. Biotech Showcase is a cornerstone of the life science industry, with a 17-year history of connecting private and micro- to mid-cap biotech companies with top-tier investors and biopharmaceutical executives. The event is returning to San Francisco, January 13-15, 2025, ready to ignite the biotech community during the busiest week in healthcare. Additionally, the event will feature two days of digital partnering on January 21st and 22nd, enabling attendees to maximize their opportunities for collaboration. Attendees will experience an expertly curated program, with presentations from biotech innovators unveiling their latest breakthroughs and in-depth panel discussions on market trends, regulatory landscapes, and future therapeutic areas. The event also integrates two specialized tracks: Seed Showcase : Designed for early-stage biotech companies to gain visibility, attract investors, and connect with key industry players.

: Designed for early-stage biotech companies to gain visibility, attract investors, and connect with key industry players. TechBio Showcase: Focused on the convergence of technology and biology, featuring companies leveraging innovations such as AI, machine learning, and next-generation platform technologies to redefine healthcare. This global gathering brings together over 3,200 biopharma leaders, including 1,200+ investors and 350+ biotech innovators, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in the life sciences. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in more than 6,000 one-on-one meetings, facilitated by partneringONE, the premier partnering software platform that simplifies and enhances the networking experience. Delegates can seamlessly connect in person or virtually, creating collaborations that drive the future of biotech. Co-produced by the respected Demy-Colton and EBD Group, Biotech Showcase is synonymous with excellence in business support services for the biotechnology industry. With its unrivaled focus on innovation, investment, and networking, Biotech Showcase 2025 is the must-attend event for anyone in the biotech sector. To learn more about registration options visit: biotechshowcase.com About Demy-Colton Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science. Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Its investor conferences and CEO Summits build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry's top decision makers, investors, and thought leaders. Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow. About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 60,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. Contact EBD Group

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



