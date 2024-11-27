Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI: TSX-V; OF6B: FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation")

Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI) ("Prospera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2024. Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Prospera's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial & Operational Highlights

(expressed in $, except number of shares) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 P&NG sales revenue 4,727,708 3,920,428 13,807,274 8,524,001 Income (loss) for the period (1,285,725 ) 71,011 (1,827,016 ) (2,279,541 ) Income (loss) per share (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Funds flow provided by (used in) operations 651,692 1,099,567 2,828,098 279,465 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (3,927,657 ) 4,237,560 (3,275,900 ) (2,515,610 ) Net cash per share - operating activities (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic 426,954,797 385,599,221 424,797,150 341,460,783



Operating Netback

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 P&NG sales revenue ($) 4,727,708 3,920,428 13,807,274 8,524,001 Royalties ($) (490,330 ) (424,448 ) (1,105,956 ) (955,682 ) Operating costs ($) (2,496,800 ) (1,978,034 ) (6,841,939 ) (5,479,529 ) Operating netback ($) 1,740,578 1,517,946 5,859,379 2,088,790

Per BOE, except total BOE sales volumes Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 P&NG sales revenue ($) 79.39 82.15 76.23 72.36 Royalties ($) (8.23 ) (8.89 ) (6.11 ) (8.11 ) Operating costs ($) (41.93 ) (41.45 ) (37.78 ) (46.52 ) Operating netback per BOE ($) 29.23 31.81 32.35 17.73



Sales Volumes

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Oil and condensate (bbls) 58,785 42,595 171,835 110,488 Natural gas (mcf) 4,529 30,716 55,696 43,763 Total BOE 59,548 47,723 181,117 117,788 Liquids composition 99% 89% 95% 94% Oil and condensate bbls per day 639 463 627 405 Natural gas mcf per day 49 334 203 160 Total BOE per day 647 519 661 431



Selected Financial Information

(expressed in $, except shares outstanding) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets 9,072,026 4,433,398 Current liabilities 17,816,441 21,910,157 Working capital (8,744,415 ) (17,476,759 ) Property and equipment 48,630,094 39,331,690 Total assets 61,754,512 49,168,314 Non-current financial liabilities 21,957,983 9,245,121 Share capital 31,201,163 30,516,664 Total common shares outstanding 426,954,767 421,191,515



Q3 Highlights:

During the third quarter of 2024, Prospera successfully completed the following strategic objectives:

Executed a successful multi-well drilling program in the company's Brooks light/medium oil property, in turn adding significant production and reserve value.





Acquired an additional 10% working interest in the company's core Saskatchewan properties (Cuthbert, Luseland & Hearts Hill) from a working interest partner in exchange for full settlement of the partner's accounts receivable balance. As a result of this working interest acquisition, Prospera's corporate weighted average working interest increased to an average of 95% in its core Saskatchewan assets.





Closed term debt financing of $11 million in July 2024, providing strategic funding for the company's development and optimization programs.



Operational highlights for the quarter are as follows:

PEI realized average net sales of 647 boe/d in Q3 2024, an increase of 25% from Q3 2023 net sales of 519 boe/d. The increase was due to additional production realized from the 2023 and 2024 development programs and the increased working interest in PEI's core Saskatchewan properties.





Due to higher production levels, PEI realized a 21% increase in sales revenue to $4,727,708 in Q3 2024 compared to $3,920,428 in Q3 2023, despite a decrease in sales price decrease to $79.39/boe in Q3 2024, compared to $82.15/boe in Q3 2023.





Consequently, the higher working interest attributed to an increase in operating costs totalling $2,496,800 in Q3 2024 compared to $1,978,034 in Q3 2023, however, operating costs per boe remained flat at $41.93/boe in Q3 2024 compared to $41.45/boe in Q3 2023.





PEI earned an operating netback of $1,740,578 ($29.23/boe) in Q3 2024 compared to $1,517,946 ($31.81/boe) in Q3 2023 and $5,859,379 ($32.35/boe) in YTD 2024 as compared to $2,088,790 ($17.73/boe) in YTD 2023.





As of September 30, 2024, Prospera reduced its accounts payable arrears by $4 million to $16.5 million, compared to $20.5 million on December 31, 2023. This has resulted in the improvement of company financial health, including a decrease in working capital deficit to $8.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.5 million at December 31, 2023.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company's core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Heart Hills, Red Earth, and Pouce Coupe. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

