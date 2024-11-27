EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Multitude p.l.c.: Repurchase of own shares 19.11.- 26.11.2024 Gzira, 27 November 2024 - Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the acquisition of its own shares between 19 November 2024 and 26 November 2024, as follows: Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 19 November 2024 1,612 € 4.80 € 7,744.26 XETRA 19 November 2024 700 € 4.79 € 3,354.00 TRADEGATE 20 November 2024 1,591 € 4.60 € 7,310.80 XETRA 20 November 2024 750 € 4.62 € 3,467.40 TRADEGATE 21 November 2024 900 € 4.58 € 4,117.60 XETRA 21 November 2024 1,100 € 4.59 € 5,052.00 TRADEGATE 22 November 2024 1,000 € 4.65 € 4,650.04 XETRA 22 November 2024 700 € 4.68 € 3,276.04 TRADEGATE 25 November 2024 2,100 € 4.83 € 10,150.00 XETRA 25 November 2024 1,100 € 4.87 € 5,362.00 TRADEGATE 26 November 2024 2,050 € 4.80 € 9,850,00 XETRA 26 November 2024 700 € 4.81 € 3,370.50 TRADEGATE TOTAL 14,303 € 4.72 € 67,704.64

*Rounded to two decimals Detailed information on transactions is available on the website of Multitude ( www.multitude.com ). On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Maltese Companies Act"), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company's own shares (the "Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025. From 19 November 2024 to 26 November 2024, a total of 14,303 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 67,704.64. Following these transactions, Multitude p.l.c. now holds 133,603 treasury shares. Contact: Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude P.L.C.: Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com



