Provo, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Oris Health, a Utah-based leader in eco-conscious oral care, announced today that it has surpassed 5,000 orders year-to-date, reflecting the growing consumer demand for sustainable oral hygiene products. Known for its innovative toothpaste tablets, the brand continues to disrupt the oral care market with solutions that reduce plastic waste and offer unmatched convenience.

Oris Health Surpasses 5,000 Orders since Kickstarter, Announces Holiday Launch Plans for 2025

To celebrate this milestone, Oris Health is launching a storewide campaign, giving customers the chance to stock up on their favorite toothpaste tablets and other eco-friendly oral care essentials. The announcement aligns with the company's commitment to making sustainable solutions more accessible as the holiday season approaches.

"This year has been pivotal for Oris Health," said Kai Glazier, co-founder of Oris Health. "Surpassing 5,000 orders is a testament to the growing awareness and adoption of sustainable oral care. As we look ahead to 2025, we're excited to continue expanding our product offerings and bringing our vision of eco-conscious oral care to even more households."

Oris Health also unveiled its plans for the upcoming holiday season, including the highly anticipated launch of kid-friendly toothpaste tablet flavors and a holiday stocking stuffer event. Both initiatives are part of the brand's efforts to make oral care engaging and practical for all ages.

Looking ahead to 2025, Oris Health is excited to return to the Pinners Expo, a vibrant convention where the brand first connected with customers in 2023. Known for its engaging atmosphere and direct consumer interaction, the event offers Oris Health a valuable opportunity to showcase its products and strengthen relationships with its growing customer base.

With an ambitious roadmap for the year ahead, Oris Health is poised to solidify its position as a leader in sustainable oral care while advancing its mission to reduce environmental impact. Consumers can explore the full range of toothpaste tablets and learn more about the brand's vision at https://tryoris.com/.

About Oris Health

Oris Health is on a mission to redefine the future of oral care by offering innovative, sustainable solutions that prioritize both individual well-being and environmental health. Our revolutionary toothpaste tablets, crafted with natural ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly materials, aim to simplify daily oral care while reducing plastic waste. Committed to transparency and quality, Oris Health envisions a world where personal health and environmental consciousness seamlessly coexist. Join us in our journey to make a lasting impact on smiles and the planet.

