SugarMD Launches NSF Certification Process for Advanced Glucose Support in Response to FDA Recall

SugarMD, a trusted provider of innovative health solutions under the leadership of Dr. Ahmet Ergin, is proud to announce the initiation of the NSF certification process for its popular Advanced Glucose Support formula. This proactive step underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and transparency for its customers.

The move comes in response to an FDA recall of Dr. Ergin's SugarMD Advanced Glucose Support. While the recall addressed compliance matters, no adverse health effects were reported. SugarMD views this as an opportunity to reaffirm its dedication to excellence and ensure that its supplements meet or exceed rigorous third-party standards.

What NSF Certification Means for SugarMD Products

NSF certification is a globally recognized mark of quality and safety in dietary supplements. By voluntarily undergoing this comprehensive process, SugarMD aims to:

• Ensure that Advanced Glucose Support is free from harmful contaminants.

• Verify that the ingredients listed on the label are accurately represented in the product.

• Demonstrate adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

"Our customers' trust is paramount, and our goal is to go above and beyond industry expectations," said Dr. Ahmet Ergin, founder of SugarMD. "The NSF certification will provide an added layer of assurance that our products are among the safest and most effective on the market."

Commitment to Excellence

The decision to pursue NSF certification aligns with SugarMD's mission of providing high-quality, science-backed supplements designed to support better health outcomes. This step also highlights the company's proactive approach in responding to regulatory feedback and enhancing its product offerings.

"We believe in complete transparency and are fully committed to rebuilding trust through action, not just words," said Dr. Ergin. "The NSF certification is a testament to our dedication to safety, efficacy, and customer satisfaction."

About SugarMD

SugarMD was founded by Dr. Ahmet Ergin, a board-certified endocrinologist and renowned diabetes expert. The company specializes in natural, evidence-based supplements and educational resources aimed at empowering individuals to take control of their health, particularly in managing blood sugar and diabetes-related challenges.

For more information on SugarMD's products or its commitment to quality, please visit www.sugarmd.com.

Media Contact:

Syed Haq

feedback@sugarmds.com

SOURCE: SugarMD

View the original press release on accesswire.com