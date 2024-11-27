NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150535) admitted to trading on November 28, 2024.

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 7112080700 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G 048 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REITIR150535 5 ISIN code IS0000037000 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/3.887 BD 20350515 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 15.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 5.598.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular, see prospectus 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date 28.11.2024 19 First ordinary installment date 15.1.2025 20 Total number of installments 63 21 Installment frequency 6 22 Maturity date 15.5.2035 23 Interest rate 3.887% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 28.11.2024 32 First ordinary coupon date 15.1.2025 33 Coupon frequency 6 34 Total number of coupon payments 63 35 If irregular cash flow, then how See prospectus 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A 43 Base index value 633.9200 44 Index base date 28.11.2024 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 26, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading November 27, 2024 54 Date of admission to trading November 28, 2024 55 Order book ID REITIR150535 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BON DS 59 Static volatility guards Yes 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond