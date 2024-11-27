Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2024 12:35 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150535) admitted to trading on November 28, 2024.

Finanznachrichten News
Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                          Reitir      
                                fasteignafélag 
                                hf.       
2  Org. no:                          7112080700    
3  LEI                            967600GFEYNJK2W4G
                                048       
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                      REITIR150535   
5  ISIN code                         IS0000037000   
6  CFI code                          D-B-F-S-F-R   
7  FISN númer                         REITIR      
                                FASTEIGN/3.887 
                                BD 20350515   
8  Bonds/bills:                        Bond       
9  Total issued amount                    15.000.000.000  
                                kr.       
10 Total amount previously issued               0 kr.      
11 Amount issued at this time                 5.598.000.000 kr.
12 Denomination in CSD                    1 kr.      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange              Yes       
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                     Other      
15 Amortization type, if other                Irregular, see  
                                prospectus   
16 Currency                          ISK       
17 Currency, if other                     N/A       
18 Issue date                         28.11.2024    
19 First ordinary installment date              15.1.2025    
20 Total number of installments                63        
21 Installment frequency                   6        
22 Maturity date                       15.5.2035    
23 Interest rate                       3.887%      
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other              N/A       
26 Premium                          N/A       
27 Simple/compound interest                  Simple Interest 
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                    30E/360     
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                     28.11.2024    
32 First ordinary coupon date                 15.1.2025    
33 Coupon frequency                      6        
34 Total number of coupon payments              63        
35 If irregular cash flow, then how              See prospectus  
36 Dirty price / clean price                 Clean price   
37 Clean price quote                     Remaining nominal
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include  No        
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                          Yes       
40 Name of index                       CPI       
41 Daily index or monthly index                Daily Index   
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other           N/A       
43 Base index value                      633.9200     
44 Index base date                      28.11.2024    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                        No        
46 Put option                         No        
47 Convertible                        No        
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)            N/A       
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                     Yes       
51 Securities depository                   Nasdaq      
                                verðbréfamiðstöð
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading        November 26, 2024
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading  November 27, 2024
54 Date of admission to trading                November 28, 2024
55 Order book ID                       REITIR150535   
56 Instrument subtype                     Corporate Bonds 
57 Market                           Iceland Cash Bond
                                Trading     
58 List population name                    ICE_CORPORATE_BON
                                DS        
59 Static volatility guards                  Yes       
60 Dynamic volatility guards                 No        
61 MiFIR identifier                      BOND - Bonds   
62 Bond type                         CRPB - Corporate 
                                Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
