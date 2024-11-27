Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A2QEF3 | ISIN: CA98980M1095
NASDAQ
26.11.24
21:41 Uhr
0,128 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 12:38 Uhr
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the NobleCon20 Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference December 4, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at NobleCon20 - Noble Capital Markets' Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 4, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website, www.zomedica.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on the investor portal created by Noble, Channelchek at www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, at https://investors.zomedica.com/, and the NobleCon and Channelchek websites for 90 days following the event.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

  • Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

  • Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

  • X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/zomedica

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
