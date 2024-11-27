Anzeige
27.11.2024
Slice Mobile launches special Black Friday offers

Finanznachrichten News

Double Data Deal for Life

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Black Friday, Slice Mobile is enhancing its popular plans-Mini, Middy, and Biggie-by offering double the data. Both new and existing customers can benefit from this upgrade for life, as long as they remain on the same plan.

Available Deals:

  • Mini Plan: Now 20GB for £10
  • Middy Plan: Now 60GB for £15
  • Biggie Plan: Now 200GB for £20
  • Bigger Biggie Plan: Already unlimited at £30

Unlimited Plan for £5 for 3 Months

For a limited time, Slice Mobile is offering the Bigger Biggie unlimited plan for just £5 per month for the first three months. Normally priced at £30, customers can access this discount by applying the promo code FIVER at checkout. With eSIM technology, users can connect within minutes without waiting for a physical SIM card.

Key Benefits of the Offer:

  • Unlimited data, texts, and calls, eliminating mid-month worries.
  • Instant eSIM setup through the app, bypassing delivery delays.
  • EU roaming up to 30GB included.
  • Flexible, rolling monthly plan.
  • A 7-day free trial to experience the service risk-free.
  • An impressive 83% discount on the first three months, saving £75 in total.
  • Simple sign-up: apply promo code FIVER at checkout.

This limited-time offer is available until 11th December 2024, making it the perfect opportunity for those seeking a flexible and affordable mobile plan.

How to Get Started

New users can join Slice Mobile, or current users can switch their free trial to a paid plan via the Slice app during the promotional period.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slice-mobile-launches-special-black-friday-offers-302317430.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
