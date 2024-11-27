Is Your Bathroom Mirror Bumming You Out? Start Seeing Yourself in the Best Possible Light, Says Gretchen Gilbertson, Founder of a Women-Led and Family-Owned Company Called Séura.

Don't let your mirror reflect poorly on you this holiday season.

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / With picture taking, parties, and holiday family gatherings in full swing, we all want to look and feel our best. "Which is easier said than done using aging mirrors with harsh, streaky lighting," says Gretchen Gilbertson, founder of Séura - a leading provider of luxury bathroom solutions, specializing in innovative mirrors, lighting, and technology - who believes that everybody deserves to see themselves in the best possible light.

"Experts emphasize that positive self-care activities, such as morning and evening routines, help us look and feel better about ourselves," said Gilbertson, who started the Wisconsin-based company with her husband, Tim, from home in 2003. "But how are we supposed to feel awesome about ourselves when our bathroom mirror keeps letting us down?"

She noticed the impact that lighting and the quality of a mirror made in her life early on. "Typical mirrors often lacked sufficient, even lighting, which created unflattering shadows or made it hard to see true colors and details," she said. "This wasn't just a technical issue; it influenced how I felt about myself during those important moments in the morning and evening routines. For example, I'd get ready for work, and hours later see what a horrible job I did with my lipstick," she laughed. "I wanted a mirror that would help me feel polished to start the day, whether I was applying makeup or choosing an outfit. Similarly, as I transitioned into my evening routine, I wanted to feel a sense of calm… not see my flaws highlighted by bad lighting!"

That insight inspired Gilbertson, along with an in-house team of top designers and engineers, to design mirrors that go beyond functionality. "By offering optimal lighting and thoughtful design elements, our products are meant to enhance how people feel about themselves, both physically and emotionally. We strive to make every customer interaction with our products a positive self-care experience.

"And now is a great time to start seeing yourself in the best possible light, especially with so many smartphone cameras snapping away. Which is why we're offering our popular Fresco Lighted Mirrors at $100 off through Black Friday/Cyber Monday." She added that installing a Séura lighted mirror is a fast, easy, and cost-effective way to dramatically enhance any bathroom. "Your guests will think you remodeled."

She added that Séura lighted mirrors, which are used in many of the world's most prestigious hotels, are also DIY-friendly. "If you can hang a picture, you can most likely install one of our mirrors. All you need is a few household tools and the desire to elevate the appearance of any bathroom. And since our mirrors are copper-free, they'll remain looking new year after year.

Start seeing yourself in the best possible light this holiday season and beyond, visit seura.com/products/fresco-promo for additional special, limited time offers.

