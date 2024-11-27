DealFlow Events Unveils First Wave of Companies for The Microcap Conference in January 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / DealFlow Events is pleased to announce the initial lineup of companies participating in The Microcap Conference, set for January 28-30 in Atlantic City, NJ. Now in its second year, the event is a key gathering for microcap and small-cap investors, offering a platform for investment and collaboration.

Hosted at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, the conference provides executives of public growth companies an opportunity to engage with investors in meaningful discussions. Attendees include seasoned executives, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds, and others.

The event features company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Executive teams from growth companies across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology are confirmed. The conference will host more than 100 companies and 1,500 attendees in the Borgata's main 30,000 sq. ft. ballroom. Participating companies as of today's announcement include:

Company Name Ticker Industry Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Financials Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Health Care Acme United Corp. (NASDAQ:ACU) Health Care Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Information Technology Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Health Care Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Real Estate ALT5 Sigma Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Technology Better Home and Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Financials BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Financials Corero Network Security PLC (OTCMKTS:DDOSF) Information Technology Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Transportation EpicQuest Education Group International Ltd. (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Consumer Staples ESG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESGH) Consumer Staples Green Rise Foods (TSXV:GRF) Consumer Staples ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Health Care Issuer Direct Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Communications Services Nala Robotics, Inc. Private Kitchen Robotics NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Health Care Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Information Technology Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMNT) Information Technology PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Health Care Playstudios (NASDAQ:MYPS) Information Technology Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Communication Services Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Health Care SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) Energy Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Health Care Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Health Care TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Metals & Mining TriAgenics Private Health Care Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Health Care WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Information Technology

Note: DealFlow Events uses the GICS sector classification system.

The Microcap Conference will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and entertainment. Tom Gardner, co-founder and CEO of The Motley Fool, will deliver a keynote address, sharing insights from over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, with a focus on strategies for investing in microcap stocks.

Charlie Gasparino, Wall Street reporter for FOX Business Network, and Ron Insana, Senior Analyst and Commentator at CNBC, will also headline the event. Gasparino and Insana will open the conference with presentations discussing the impact of political, economic, and regulatory changes on the financial markets, followed by panel discussions on these topics.

Additionally, comedian Tom Papa will perform an exclusive set at the Borgata's Music Box theater after the cocktail party. A highly regarded comedian, Papa has built a career in stand-up, television, and film, and will offer conference attendees an evening of entertainment.

To register for The Microcap Conference, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets.

About DealFlow Events

The Microcap Conference represents the culmination of two decades of hosting investment conferences as DealFlow Events celebrates 20+ years of serving the U.S. financial markets. As a leading provider of investment-focused conferences, DealFlow Events brings together thought leaders, investors, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in microcap stocks, SPACs, and other emerging sectors. With a commitment to delivering high-quality content and networking opportunities, DealFlow Events has earned a reputation for organizing impactful events that help investors navigate the complexities of the financial landscape. From expertly curated panels and presentations to fostering valuable connections, DealFlow Events continues to be a trusted resource for both seasoned investors and newcomers looking to make informed investment decisions.

