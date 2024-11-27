DealFlow Events Unveils First Wave of Companies for The Microcap Conference in January 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / DealFlow Events is pleased to announce the initial lineup of companies participating in The Microcap Conference, set for January 28-30 in Atlantic City, NJ. Now in its second year, the event is a key gathering for microcap and small-cap investors, offering a platform for investment and collaboration.
Hosted at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, the conference provides executives of public growth companies an opportunity to engage with investors in meaningful discussions. Attendees include seasoned executives, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds, and others.
The event features company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Executive teams from growth companies across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology are confirmed. The conference will host more than 100 companies and 1,500 attendees in the Borgata's main 30,000 sq. ft. ballroom. Participating companies as of today's announcement include:
Company Name
Ticker
Industry
Abacus Life
(NASDAQ:ABL)
Financials
Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ABEO)
Health Care
Acme United Corp.
(NASDAQ:ACU)
Health Care
Actelis Networks, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ASNS)
Information Technology
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ACXP)
Health Care
Alico, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ALCO)
Real Estate
ALT5 Sigma Corp.
(NASDAQ:ALTS)
Technology
Better Home and Finance Holding Company
(NASDAQ:BETR)
Financials
BitFuFu
(NASDAQ:FUFU)
Financials
Corero Network Security PLC
(OTCMKTS:DDOSF)
Information Technology
Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ:DUOT)
Transportation
EpicQuest Education Group International Ltd.
(NASDAQ:EEIQ)
Consumer Staples
ESG, Inc.
(OTCMKTS:ESGH)
Consumer Staples
Green Rise Foods
(TSXV:GRF)
Consumer Staples
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
(NASDAQ:IPA)
Health Care
Issuer Direct Corp.
(NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Communications Services
Nala Robotics, Inc.
Private
Kitchen Robotics
NanoViricides
(NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Health Care
Perfect Corp.
(NYSE:PERF)
Information Technology
Perfect Moment Ltd.
(NYSEAMERICAN:PMNT)
Information Technology
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
(OTCMKTS:PETV)
Health Care
Playstudios
(NASDAQ:MYPS)
Information Technology
Scienjoy Holding Corporation
(NASDAQ:SJ)
Communication Services
Sensus Healthcare, Inc.
(NASDAQ:SRTS)
Health Care
SolarBank Corporation
(NASDAQ:SUUN)
Energy
Soligenix
(NASDAQ:SNGX)
Health Care
Tharimmune, Inc.
(NASDAQ:THAR)
Health Care
TMC the metals company Inc.
(NASDAQ:TMC)
Metals & Mining
TriAgenics
Private
Health Care
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
(ASX:UBI)
Health Care
WiSA Technologies, Inc.
(NASDAQ:WISA)
Information Technology
Note: DealFlow Events uses the GICS sector classification system.
The Microcap Conference will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and entertainment. Tom Gardner, co-founder and CEO of The Motley Fool, will deliver a keynote address, sharing insights from over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, with a focus on strategies for investing in microcap stocks.
Charlie Gasparino, Wall Street reporter for FOX Business Network, and Ron Insana, Senior Analyst and Commentator at CNBC, will also headline the event. Gasparino and Insana will open the conference with presentations discussing the impact of political, economic, and regulatory changes on the financial markets, followed by panel discussions on these topics.
Additionally, comedian Tom Papa will perform an exclusive set at the Borgata's Music Box theater after the cocktail party. A highly regarded comedian, Papa has built a career in stand-up, television, and film, and will offer conference attendees an evening of entertainment.
To register for The Microcap Conference, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets.
About DealFlow Events
The Microcap Conference represents the culmination of two decades of hosting investment conferences as DealFlow Events celebrates 20+ years of serving the U.S. financial markets. As a leading provider of investment-focused conferences, DealFlow Events brings together thought leaders, investors, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in microcap stocks, SPACs, and other emerging sectors. With a commitment to delivering high-quality content and networking opportunities, DealFlow Events has earned a reputation for organizing impactful events that help investors navigate the complexities of the financial landscape. From expertly curated panels and presentations to fostering valuable connections, DealFlow Events continues to be a trusted resource for both seasoned investors and newcomers looking to make informed investment decisions.
Media Contact:
Phillip LoFaso
Managing Director
DealFlow Events
phillip@dealflowevents.com
(516) 876-8006
SOURCE: DealFlow Events
View the original press release on accesswire.com