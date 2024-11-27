Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events Unveils First Wave of Companies for The Microcap Conference in January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / DealFlow Events is pleased to announce the initial lineup of companies participating in The Microcap Conference, set for January 28-30 in Atlantic City, NJ. Now in its second year, the event is a key gathering for microcap and small-cap investors, offering a platform for investment and collaboration.

Hosted at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, the conference provides executives of public growth companies an opportunity to engage with investors in meaningful discussions. Attendees include seasoned executives, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds, and others.

The event features company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Executive teams from growth companies across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology are confirmed. The conference will host more than 100 companies and 1,500 attendees in the Borgata's main 30,000 sq. ft. ballroom. Participating companies as of today's announcement include:

Company Name

Ticker

Industry

Abacus Life

(NASDAQ:ABL)

Financials

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ABEO)

Health Care

Acme United Corp.

(NASDAQ:ACU)

Health Care

Actelis Networks, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ASNS)

Information Technology

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ACXP)

Health Care

Alico, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ALCO)

Real Estate

ALT5 Sigma Corp.

(NASDAQ:ALTS)

Technology

Better Home and Finance Holding Company

(NASDAQ:BETR)

Financials

BitFuFu

(NASDAQ:FUFU)

Financials

Corero Network Security PLC

(OTCMKTS:DDOSF)

Information Technology

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(NASDAQ:DUOT)

Transportation

EpicQuest Education Group International Ltd.

(NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Consumer Staples

ESG, Inc.

(OTCMKTS:ESGH)

Consumer Staples

Green Rise Foods

(TSXV:GRF)

Consumer Staples

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(NASDAQ:IPA)

Health Care

Issuer Direct Corp.

(NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Communications Services

Nala Robotics, Inc.

Private

Kitchen Robotics

NanoViricides

(NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Health Care

Perfect Corp.

(NYSE:PERF)

Information Technology

Perfect Moment Ltd.

(NYSEAMERICAN:PMNT)

Information Technology

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

(OTCMKTS:PETV)

Health Care

Playstudios

(NASDAQ:MYPS)

Information Technology

Scienjoy Holding Corporation

(NASDAQ:SJ)

Communication Services

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

(NASDAQ:SRTS)

Health Care

SolarBank Corporation

(NASDAQ:SUUN)

Energy

Soligenix

(NASDAQ:SNGX)

Health Care

Tharimmune, Inc.

(NASDAQ:THAR)

Health Care

TMC the metals company Inc.

(NASDAQ:TMC)

Metals & Mining

TriAgenics

Private

Health Care

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

(ASX:UBI)

Health Care

WiSA Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:WISA)

Information Technology

Note: DealFlow Events uses the GICS sector classification system.

The Microcap Conference will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and entertainment. Tom Gardner, co-founder and CEO of The Motley Fool, will deliver a keynote address, sharing insights from over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, with a focus on strategies for investing in microcap stocks.

Charlie Gasparino, Wall Street reporter for FOX Business Network, and Ron Insana, Senior Analyst and Commentator at CNBC, will also headline the event. Gasparino and Insana will open the conference with presentations discussing the impact of political, economic, and regulatory changes on the financial markets, followed by panel discussions on these topics.

Additionally, comedian Tom Papa will perform an exclusive set at the Borgata's Music Box theater after the cocktail party. A highly regarded comedian, Papa has built a career in stand-up, television, and film, and will offer conference attendees an evening of entertainment.

To register for The Microcap Conference, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets.

About DealFlow Events
The Microcap Conference represents the culmination of two decades of hosting investment conferences as DealFlow Events celebrates 20+ years of serving the U.S. financial markets. As a leading provider of investment-focused conferences, DealFlow Events brings together thought leaders, investors, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in microcap stocks, SPACs, and other emerging sectors. With a commitment to delivering high-quality content and networking opportunities, DealFlow Events has earned a reputation for organizing impactful events that help investors navigate the complexities of the financial landscape. From expertly curated panels and presentations to fostering valuable connections, DealFlow Events continues to be a trusted resource for both seasoned investors and newcomers looking to make informed investment decisions.

Media Contact:
Phillip LoFaso
Managing Director
DealFlow Events
phillip@dealflowevents.com
(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
