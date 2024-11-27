Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, announces that further to its press release of October 31, 2024, it has now issued an aggregate of 78,083,779 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle aggregate debt of $2,342,513.37. All shares issued in relation to these debt settlements are subject to a hold period expiring March 28, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Some of these debt settlements constituted related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain directors and officers, and a company with common directors and officers, were issued an aggregate of 19,372,366 shares in settlement of an aggregate $581,170.98 debt. The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in these debt settlement transactions by the related parties did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Rob Fia, CEO and President of the Company stated: "City View has removed a substantial amount of indebtedness from the balance sheet which provides greater flexibility for management to execute on the business plan. We are excited about our prospects and look forward to providing additional updates on the vision for City View soon."

About City View Green Holdings Inc.

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis infused edibles with the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

