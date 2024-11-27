Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Z6V | ISIN: US98420V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MAVENIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 13:23 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir's Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) Wins the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Award at the 2024 Glotels

Finanznachrichten News

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024. Applying state-of-art AI/ML to telco operations, Mavenir's NIaaS elevates problem-solving and decision-making capabilities to improve the user experience.

Enhancing resource efficiency and reducing cost, NIaaS is an integral part of Mavenir's market-leading portfolio of solutions enabling autonomous 5G networks. As network operations become increasingly complex, the capability of autonomous networks has become crucial. Until 4G, telco service provision primarily catered to services accessed by people, with operational processes built around human behaviour. For 5G and beyond, networks are required to deliver services to a fast-growing array of non-human devices with varying requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency, and usage patterns.

Telco operations to support such a heterogeneous set of services are set to grow progressively more complex, requiring autonomous networks. Mavenir's solutions for autonomous network leverage leading open-source frameworks - spanning K8s/container cloud, GitOps-based cloud-native automation, and state-of-the-art AI/ML algorithms - and optimize them for the unique needs of communication service providers (CSPs). The result is the delivery of cutting-edge innovation at lightning speed and with unprecedented agility.

In commercial service, Mavenir's NIaaS has elevated problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of operational personnel, enabling them to improve network operations productivity, enforce service level agreements, enhance end-user experience, and utilize network resources more efficiently. The NIaaS provides a visualization layer displaying the inferencing of output of the ML model in a user-friendly manner, enabling telco operations personnel who do not have a background in data science to easily understand the output of the ML models. NIaaS creates a digital twin of the operational network, using generative AI models, to derisk closed-loop operations. The digital twin serves as a live test tool to evaluate optimization actions suggested by NIaaS, before implementing them on the live network.

"Our commitment to building the best AI solutions for telco operations is second to none," said Brandon Larson, SVP and GM of Mavenir's Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy. "The future of the telecom industry lies with autonomous networks, and CSPs need to rapidly adopt AI in their operations to remain relevant. Mavenir's NIaaS applies state-of-art AI in telecom operations to build the future of networks - today, enabling CSPs to offer advanced services and improved user experience to their consumers at a lower cost and realize enhanced operational efficiency."

The 12th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Full list of winners can be viewed here: 2024 Winners | Global Telecoms Awards

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:
Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e088278e-bd35-49ab-94b8-472df81683dc


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.