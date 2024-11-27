Brazil reached the 50 GW solar mark by the end of October, with 33. 5 GW of distributed solar and 16. 5 GW of utility-scale PV, according to new data from Brazilian PV association ABSolar. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has reached 50 GW of installed solar capacity, with 33. 5 GW from distributed generation and 16. 5 GW from utility-scale projects, according to new data from Brazilian PV association ABSolar. With this achievement, Brazil joins six countries - China, the United States, Germany, India, and Japan - in surpassing 50 GW of solar capacity. Solar now accounts for 20. 7% of Brazil's ...

