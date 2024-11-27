Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
27.11.24
14:35 Uhr
9,500 Euro
-0,865
-8,35 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 13:59 Uhr
80 Leser
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q3 2024 Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's third quarter 2024 results for today's webcast / conference call at 14:30 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:
GOGL Q3 2024 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
GOGL Q3 2024 Conference Call


A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q3 2024 - Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33a18438-b229-41e7-99b7-99e9c7bd30c0)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
