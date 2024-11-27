I-ON Digital Corp. Licenses Instruxi's Mesh ID to Bolster Revolutionary Digital Banking Platform

Strategic partnership aims to enhance onboarding processes and expand offerings to regional and mid-sized financial institutions.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTC PINK:IONI), ("I-ON" or "Company") an industry leader in-situ gold digitization and tokenization, as well as digital banking solutions, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Instruxi Limited for the deployment of the recently announced Instruxi Mesh ID, an innovative decentralized privacy preserving and permissioned KYC solution.

This strategic move enhances I-ON's Digital Banking Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), positioning the Company as a preferred Value-Added Reseller of Instruxi's advanced Mesh ID technology. By delivering innovative solutions in identity verification, transactional transparency and digital security, I-ON empowers regional and medium-sized financial institutions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital asset securitization and tokenization marketplace.

"I-ON Digital has been a valued partner and innovative leader in the gold digitization marketplace from day one," said Mathew Harrowing, CEO of Instruxi. "Their extensive banking expertise enhances their platform and will doubtless expedite the adoption of Instruxi Mesh ID throughout the financial services community. Instruxi Mesh ID adds another feature for I-ON's gold digitization, tokenization, and hypothecation capabilities for their clients," continued Harrowing.

Instruxi Mesh ID's cutting-edge technology provides a seamless and secure identity verification process, leveraging the combined strengths of blockchain and data validation tools to streamline onboarding. By integrating Instruxi Mesh ID, I-ON Digital's PaaS is set to offer an even more robust and compliant user experience, addressing the unique needs of financial institutions looking to modernize and secure their digital banking operations while maintaining regulatory compliance and complete transparency.

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to deliver unparalleled digital banking solutions and asset digitization services," said Carlos X. Montoya, CEO of I-ON Digital Corp. "By incorporating Instruxi Mesh ID's advanced verification capabilities, we can further expand our relationship with Instruxi, as well as our institutional banking partners, while enhancing the efficiency and security of our onboarding process, ensuring a comprehensive and trusted solution for our clients," continued Montoya.

This partnership also strengthens I-ON Digital's gold digitization, tokenization, and securitization platform. By embedding advanced identity verification, I-ON Digital ensures a streamlined onboarding experience that adheres to rigorous compliance standards while facilitating smooth access to its flagship gold digitization services.

Instruxi's Data Mesh technology enables distributed data ownership and real-time insights across asset-backed tokenization processes, facilitating seamless, secure collaboration with I-ON Digital's ecosystem of gold providers, auditors, and compliance teams. The Mesh Enforcer platform complements this by ensuring comprehensive data governance and security policies are applied consistently across all data touch-points, minimizing risk and enhancing transparency at every stage of onboarding.

As a preferred Value-Added Reseller, I-ON Digital will introduce Instruxi Mesh ID to a wider market of financial institutions seeking innovative identity solutions to remain competitive in the evolving financial landscape. This initiative aligns with I-ON's vision to drive the future of digital banking and asset tokenization through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking technology.

About I-ON Digital Corp:

I-ON Digital Corp specializes in the digitization of real-world assets, providing cutting-edge solutions for asset tokenization and Digital Banking Platform-as-a-Service. By merging blockchain innovation with comprehensive financial products, I-ON Digital empowers organizations to seamlessly engage with the digital economy. For more information, visit iondigitalcorp.com.

About Instruxi Limited:

Instruxi offers a cutting-edge platform for decentralized data management, blending Web3 technologies with traditional data systems. Its Data Mesh architecture ensures secure, scalable, and efficient data sharing across various business domains. With features like tokenized real-world assets, advanced access control, and federated queries, Instruxi enables organizations to manage data as a product with strong governance and seamless interoperability. Available via API, SDK, and a user-friendly UI/UX, Instruxi combines Web3 power with Web2 simplicity. Learn more at instruxi.io.

