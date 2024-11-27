Gordon Buys Homes Purchases San Diego Real Estate for 10+ Years

Selling a house without expensive repairs or a realtor is made possible through direct transactions with a trusted cash home buyer like Gordon Buys Homes in San Diego.

Selling a California home for cash has become a straightforward process with Gordon Buys Homes, a local cash home buyer with over a decade of experience. Specializing in as-is properties in San Diego, Gordon Buys Homes is recognized for transparency, zero fees or commissions, and a fast, hassle-free process. This reputation has earned the company a spot as one of San Diego's highest-rated cash property buyers.

"The average cost of selling a home with a realtor is $46,900, whereas the cost with Gordon Buys Homes is $0," said Tim Gordon, owner of Gordon Buys Homes. "According to Redfin, San Diego homes spent an average of almost 27 days on the market in October 2024, marking the slowest October in years. Gordon Buys Homes ensures homeowners receive cash offers for their properties in record time."

Zero Realtor Fees or Closing Costs

Traditional home sales often involve significant realtor fees, but Gordon Buys Homes takes no commissions or fees from home sales. The quoted price represents the cash value that is delivered to sellers. Additionally, title and escrow fees are covered, ensuring a cost-efficient process.

"It felt like he knew how hard it was for my mother to sell her house, and he was there for us. He paid us much more than he could have and did so quickly and, on our timeline," said Richard Murillo in a five-star Google review.

No Repairs Needed for San Diego Homes

Selling a house in as-is condition eliminates the need for costly repairs, such as addressing outdated kitchens, damaged porches, or leaky roofs. Gordon Buys Homes purchases properties directly, bypassing the need for lenders, mortgage brokers, or appraisals. No third-party permissions are required, streamlining the process.

"I had an issue with a leaky roof that was in bad shape and an unfinished bathroom and didn't want to have showings or waste time by giving credits to buyers, so I called Tim Gordon, and he offered a reasonable amount of money for my house in the shape it was," said satisfied customer Miguel Aleman.

The Process for Selling a San Diego Home

Selling a home is completed in three simple steps, offering a straightforward and efficient approach appreciated by many homeowners:

1. Complete a secure inquiry form.

2. Receive a free, no-obligation offer in person or over the phone.

3. Close the sale within days or weeks and receive cash.

"Absolutely the best to work with. I had lots of people calling but few could walk me through the details and pitfalls ahead of time. Tim showed a real understanding of the market and my situation with the property. Tim gave me a great price, kept his word throughout a difficult escrow process, and stayed on top of everything through the end," explained Dominic Infanger in a five-star Google review from June 2024.

Gordon Buys Homes provides cash offers for properties across San Diego, from Oceanside to Chula Vista, offering a quick and reliable solution for selling homes.

About Gordon Buys Homes

Gordon Buys Homes, a leading real estate investment firm based in San Diego, specializes in buying, selling, and redeveloping homes across San Diego County. Recognized as one of California's top-rated cash home buyers, the company has earned over 100 five-star reviews on Google.

