Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces a private placement (the "Offering") of $1,000,000, to consist of the sale of 16,666,667 units ("Units") at $0.06 per Unit, with each Unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from closing.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital purposes.

The Offering will be non-brokered; however, Rockhaven may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Offering is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including TSX-V acceptance.

Rockhaven anticipates that insiders may subscribe for a portion of the Offering. The participation of insiders in the private placement would constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - "Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions" ("MI 61-101"). If applicable, Rockhaven intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided for under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of insider participation in the Offering would not exceed 25% of Rockhaven's market capitalization.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

