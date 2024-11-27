Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H68L | ISIN: CA77340P1018 | Ticker-Symbol: 8RR
Frankfurt
27.11.24
08:00 Uhr
0,034 Euro
-0,003
-6,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0300,07214:21
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Finanznachrichten News

Not for dissemination or distribution in the United States and not for distribution to United States Newswire Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") announces a private placement (the "Offering") of $1,000,000, to consist of the sale of 16,666,667 units ("Units") at $0.06 per Unit, with each Unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from closing.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital purposes.

The Offering will be non-brokered; however, Rockhaven may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Offering is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including TSX-V acceptance.

Rockhaven anticipates that insiders may subscribe for a portion of the Offering. The participation of insiders in the private placement would constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - "Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions" ("MI 61-101"). If applicable, Rockhaven intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided for under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of insider participation in the Offering would not exceed 25% of Rockhaven's market capitalization.

About Rockhaven
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.