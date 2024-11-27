Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Martal Group, a leader in B2B sales and lead generation, proudly announces the launch of its proprietary AI sales engagement tool, designed to help enhance lead generation and improve outbound sales for businesses.

Martal Group Has 15 Years of B2B Sales Experience

Martal Group's agentic AI predicts sales outcomes based on human expertise, continuously learning, adapting, and improving through real-time market feedback.

The proprietary AI is trained by:

15 years of B2B sales experience

40+ million campaigns

Billions of public and private data points

Developed together with Martal's product partner, AI-driven platform Landbase, the tool's key features include:

AI-assisted onboarding facilitates a quick campaign launch after onboarding.

facilitates a quick campaign launch after onboarding. Signal-driven prospecting uses buying intent data to identify and prioritize high-value leads that match each ICP.

uses buying intent data to identify and prioritize high-value leads that match each ICP. AI-enhanced copywriting generates engaging, ICP-specific campaign copy and messaging that convert.

generates engaging, ICP-specific campaign copy and messaging that convert. Smart sequencing enables omnichannel outreach with AI-driving automation.

enables omnichannel outreach with AI-driving automation. Automated multivariate testing rotates messaging and optimizes campaigns for positive responses based on real-time market feedback.

rotates messaging and optimizes campaigns for positive responses based on real-time market feedback. Human-led nurturing ensures seasoned sales experts spearhead engagement and follow-ups, so booked meetings are set with sales-qualified decision-makers.

Martal's Proprietary AI Sales Enablement Tool Helps Businesses Drive Better Sales Outcomes

Martal Group CEO Vito Vishnepolsky commented on the launch of the proprietary AI sales enablement tool:

"We seamlessly integrated a human-centric approach to outbound lead generation with our proprietary AI tool, thoughtfully designed to enhance productivity.

Our AI-powered platform helps B2B sales professionals spend less time on campaign management and more time building genuine, meaningful relationships."

About Martal Group:

For over a decade and a half, Martal Group has specialized in B2B lead generation for companies worldwide. Through a proprietary process and a team of expert sales executives, Martal develops and executes omnichannel strategies for businesses ready to expand or scale in North America and beyond.

