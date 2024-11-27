Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Quarterly Report Filing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VINOQ), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today provided an update to the timing of filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The delay is primarily attributed to the additional requirements and considerations stemming from the Company's recent filing of a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The Company is actively working with its advisors to address all necessary procedural and compliance matters associated with its Chapter 11 case. Despite these challenges, Gaucho Holdings remains focused on maintaining transparency with stakeholders throughout the process. The Company anticipates filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC within the next three weeks.

The Chapter 11 petition, filed in accordance with U.S. Bankruptcy Code provisions, allows Gaucho Holdings to reorganize its operations and assess its strategic path forward. This process includes rigorous financial reviews, which have contributed to the delay in completing the Company's quarterly reporting requirements.

Gaucho Holdings appreciates the patience and understanding of its stockholders and business partners as it navigates this period. The Company will continue to provide updates as material developments occur.

