Shared leadership and action are needed to ensure future generations of Canadians remain safe on our roads and the integrity of our supply chain is protected.

Entry Level Training (ELT) has provided a solid foundation for drivers to pass the licensing test, but the rapid expansion of training schools has increased pressure on governments, resulting in inconsistencies in training delivery.

Smaller and medium-sized carriers are challenged to offer comprehensive on-boarding and coaching programs and fill the gap, ultimately creating risk on the road.

More streamlined and coordinated action is needed across government agencies, industry associations, and other stakeholders to create a level playing field for all carriers.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) with support from the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has released a new report, Addressing the Driver Hiring Shortage: A Trucking Industry Blueprint. Based on a widespread, national, multi-sector consultation, it examines factors that have played a role in the persistence of the driver hiring shortage in the transportation industry. It also contains a blueprint describing opportunities for coordinated action to address it, building on the work already underway.

The Canadian trucking industry is critical to the backbone of the nation's economy. With more than 90% of consumer goods and perishables transported by truck across an extensive road network of nearly 900,000 kilometres, the industry generates an impressive $65 billion annually. However, for decades, the industry has been facing a somewhat cyclical, but perpetual challenge in the form of a shortage of safe, experienced and qualified commercial motor vehicle drivers. If left unchecked, this problem can undermine the safety and security of Canadian roads, which are the foundation for our supply chain.

"The truck driver shortage is a complex issue that has existed to varying degrees, despite work to address it. It's a pressing concern among a broad cross-section of stakeholders," says Robyn Robertson, TIRF President & CEO. "The future of the trucking industry and its continued ability to safely deliver goods across the country is highly dependent on the availability of a skilled and well-trained pool of qualified drivers. More importantly, they must be able to safely share the roadways with the millions of Canadians who utilize our road network every day."

The road environment has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, with increased congestion, deteriorating infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced vehicle technologies. Additionally, Canada's population has grown and driving risks have evolved, with distraction, fatigue, and drug-impairment becoming more prevalent. These changes underscore the importance of recruiting and retaining a highly skilled and experienced driver workforce who can safely navigate complex roadways.

The bottom line is that maintaining and improving the safety performance and professionalism of commercial drivers is necessary to protect all road users and ensure the safe delivery of goods and services across the country. The report calls for a renewed focus and collaboration to implement a comprehensive strategy to attract the next generation of drivers, and to recruit and retain a skilled, experienced and diverse workforce. This includes special attention to strengthening training programs and offering opportunities for continuing skills development, with acknowledgement of the unique training needs of domestic and international drivers entering the industry.

The good news is that jurisdictions have gained considerable experience with Entry Level Training (ELT) programs, with some evaluations of these programs either completed or underway. While ELT has provided a solid foundation for drivers to pass the licensing test, the rapid expansion of training schools has created a variety of demands on governments, meaning the quality of training can vary substantially across jurisdictions. At the same time, the ability of carriers, particularly smaller and medium-sized carriers to fill the gap and offer comprehensive on-boarding and coaching programs poses it own set of challenges for the industry, ultimately creating risk on the road.

"We agree with the conclusions in the report, and that's why we are working with the trucking industry to remove barriers to Class 1 licensing to get more drivers behind the wheel, while improving overall safety," says Honourable Devin Dreeshen, Government of Alberta, Transportation and Economic Corridors. "Alberta's upcoming Learning Pathway will eventually move Class 1 drivers towards a red seal certification, that will ensure commercial drivers have the right mix of skills to perform their jobs safely and efficiently."

As a consequence, this has affected the ability of insurers to appropriately rate risk for new and particularly younger drivers entering the industry, contributing to rising insurance costs. Efforts to strengthen oversight of ELT and the training schools that deliver it, as well as increase transparency and streamline immigration processes to better protect foreign workers are equally important.

There is also a clear and pressing need to close loopholes in laws and regulations that enable carriers to operate in ways that undermine fair competition. It is widely recognized that there is a subset of the transportation industry that undercuts the competitive market as much as 25-30% by passing the buck to individual drivers when it comes to training, safety, regulations and paying taxes to support social programs. In essence, carriers who should be paying appropriate taxes to support these programs are not consistently held accountable, nor may they experience consequences. This damages the professional reputation of the industry and makes it challenging to attract the next generation of drivers.

Efforts are also needed to educate customers to recognize that lower prices often come at the cost of safety, and it is imperative that Federal and provincial governments demonstrate leadership to hold businesses accountable for the safe transport of their goods across the country. At the same time, accessible solutions for medium and small carriers are needed. These companies often lack the resources to implement necessary changes, so support from larger carriers and potential government funding is crucial to ensuring industry-wide standards are met.

"So many stakeholders shared their experiences and insights to help us paint a clearer picture, not only about the priority issues contributing to this problem, but more importantly a blueprint for coordinated action to systematically address it," said Geoff Wood, Senior Vice President, Policy, CTA. "This work is essential to build a sustainable future for Canada's trucking industry and ensure healthy and fair competition among companies of all sizes so they can provide safe delivery to all customers."

The industry benefits from fair competition which is made possible by raising standards. It is these standards which enable carriers to compete safely on a level playing field, without compromising quality or safety for price. At the same time, governments equally benefit from a safe and secure supply chain which is good for consumers and the economy, and it equally protects all Canadians who use the roads.

Addressing the Driver Hiring Shortage: A Trucking Industry Blueprint

"The trucking industry has evolved tremendously in the past three decades, representing an increasingly diverse workforce. Today, there are substantial growth opportunities when it comes to career paths, particularly with new technologies emerging in all facets of the industry from vehicle design, fleet management and logistics." - Chris McKee, Executive Director, Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

About TIRF Canada:

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF's mission is to be the knowledge source for safe road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca or find all TIRF websites and social media at linktr.ee/tirfcanada.

