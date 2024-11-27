Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
27.11.2024 14:50 Uhr
Taiwan SAKURA Corporation: Taiwan SAKURA Elevates Kitchen Air Quality Standards in North America

Finanznachrichten News

ROSEMEAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Taiwan SAKURA Corporation introduces an effective solution to tackle kitchen fumes - the R7261 slant range hood. Featuring innovative functions and powerful fume-capturing capabilities, this product helps households reduce air pollution during cooking, keeping the kitchen air fresh and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Reducing Kitchen Fumes for a Healthier and Happier Life. (Photo via Unsplash)

SAKURA R7261 Slant Range Hood_ Modern Design Meets High Performance.
(Photo via Taiwan SAKURA Corporation)

Cooking fumes are a major source of indoor air pollution, often overlooked despite their potential risks to respiratory health. High-temperature cooking methods such as frying and grilling release fine particles that linger in the air, posing health concerns for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory sensitivities. Additionally, these particles can settle on kitchen surfaces, making cleaning more challenging. The R7261 slant range hood is engineered to address these challenges with precision and efficiency, capturing fumes at their source and maintaining a healthier indoor environment.

The R7261 features a revolutionary self-cleaning turbine system that is activated with a single touch. Using high-temperature heating, the turbine dissolves grease and grime accumulated during regular use, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. This automatic process ensures consistent performance and extends the lifespan of the range hood, providing a sustainable and reliable solution for modern households. Homeowners can enjoy peak performance without the hassle of regular maintenance, making it an ideal choice for those with busy lifestyles.

Self-Cleaning Turbine Technology_ Keeps Interior Clean and Efficient.
(Photo via Taiwan SAKURA Corporation)

The wide-angle smoke baffle enhances the range hood's ability to capture fumes, making it suitable for all kitchen layouts. By targeting smoke and grease at their source, this feature prevents pollutants from spreading to other parts of the home, ensuring fresher air throughout. The innovative design of the R7261 aligns with North American cooking habits, offering an effective solution for households that frequently cook using high-heat methods.

To further enhance convenience, the R7261 incorporates infrared motion sensing technology, allowing users to operate the range hood with a simple wave of their hand. This touch-free operation ensures a hygienic cooking environment while simplifying use during busy cooking sessions. Its thoughtful design not only meets the demands of modern kitchens but also reflects the growing trend toward smart, user-friendly home appliances.

Baffle with Nano-Coating Technology_ Easy to Clean, No Dismantling Needed.
(Photo via Taiwan SAKURA Corporation)

With over 40 years of expertise, Taiwan SAKURA has become a trusted name in home appliances, known for its dedication to quality and innovation. The R7261 continues this tradition by redefining kitchen standards and providing families with cleaner air, safer cooking, and greater convenience. By focusing on enhancing everyday living through advanced technology and thoughtful design, SAKURA remains committed to delivering products that enrich both functionality and lifestyle.

SAKURA Range Hood Integrated in a Modern Kitchen Enhancing Air Quality.
(Photo via Taiwan SAKURA Corporation)

Agency Information:
Southern California Agency:
Phone: (626) 288-8621
Address: 8328 E. Valley Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770
Business hours: Monday - Sunday, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM / Closed on Tuesday

East Coast Main Agency:
Phone: (718) 747-6888
Fax: (718) 747-3238
Address: 7-16 149 St. WHITESTONE, NY 11357
Business hours: Monday - Saturday, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM / Closed on Sunday
Website: www.sakura-usa.com

Media Contacts:
TAIWAN SAKURA CORPORATION
Kelly Hsu
kellyhsu@sakura.com.tw
+886-4-2566-6106 ext. 770

SOURCE: Taiwan SAKURA Corporation



