Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that THERMAL-XR® has been awarded 'Product of the Year' during the AIRAH 2024 Awards that took place on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. The AIRAH Awards celebrate outstanding achievements from across Australia's HVAC&R building services industry.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are truly honored that THERMAL-XR® has been recognized with the Product of the Year Award at the AIRAH 2024 Awards. This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and innovation of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability in the HVAC industry. We believe THERMAL-XR® represents the future of high-performance solutions, and we are proud to contribute to a more sustainable and energy-efficient world."

About AIRAH Awards

The AIRAH Awards provide our industry with the opportunity to reflect, applaud, and raise a toast to our peers and their achievements - from promising future leaders to established sector veterans; from the finest new projects to the best retrofits; as well as the greatest in refrigeration, renewable energy, and research. Independent industry specialists determine a shortlist of finalists, from which a winner is selected by an expert judging panel. This rigorous and impartial process makes the AIRAH Awards the most highly prized accolades in Australia's HVAC&R building services industry.

About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene:

THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE® is powered by GMG Graphene.PATENT PENDING

About GMG www.graphenemg.com

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

