Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
Korrs Capital Real Estate Announces Partial Sale of Multifamily Assets

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Korrs Capital Real Estate announces the sale of numerous multifamily properties to California based Pecos Pacific Investments. Spokesman for Korrs Capital Real Estate, Steven Fisackerly, says the sale comes as part of a strategically planned exit in favor of a change in strategy and direction based on market conditions and trajectory. Fisackerly emphasized that the timing of this transaction is optimal for Korrs. "After careful consideration and analysis, we determined that divesting these specific properties would enhance our overall portfolio performance and strategic direction." Steven says The properties involved in the sale represent approximately 30% of their multifamily portfolio properties that did not fully align with our longer-term investment goals. The transaction was officially concluded on November 25th, and while terms were not disclosed, both sides are pleased with the outcome. "This move allows us to optimize our capital allocation and focus on market opportunities that better align with our revised investment strategy" Fisackerly said. Korrs Capital Real Estate says they believe in the long-term potential of this asset class and are committed to exploring new investment opportunities in this space. "This really positions us well to capitalize on the market and opportunities in the near future" Fisackerly said. Korrs Capital Real Estate is part of Riser Capital Group and is a privately help investment firm based in Houston, TX. Their focus is mainly real-estate and middle market service company acquisitions and portfolio management.

Contact Information

Steven Fisackerly
VP of Operations
steven@risercapitalgroup.com
7138170705

Source: Korrs Capital Real Estate

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
