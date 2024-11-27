Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Columbus, GA, Podiatrist Partners With Workforce Program to Offer Internship for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office, led by Dr. Jennifer Monaco, partners with the Job Training Division of Columbus, GA, to offer hands-on internships for aspiring healthcare professionals. This unique program provides students with real-world experience in podiatric medicine, fostering skills and inspiring future careers in healthcare.

In a meaningful collaboration with the Job Training Division (JTD) of Georgia, the Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office is now offering an internship program aimed at providing hands-on experience in podiatric healthcare for local youth. Led by Dr. Jennifer Monaco, a board-certified podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, the program seeks to inspire young adults considering careers in healthcare, particularly in specialized fields like foot and ankle health.

"This partnership allows us to invest directly in our community's future healthcare providers by giving them valuable, real-world experience," shared Dr. Jennifer Monaco, DPM. "Interns will have the opportunity to engage in various aspects of patient care, learn fundamental skills, and see first-hand what it means to work in a medical setting. Our goal is not only to teach them technical skills but also to foster a passion for serving others."

The JTD's program is designed to connect young adults, including high school and college students, with training opportunities and work placements in local businesses and healthcare facilities. By working with Ankle & Foot Centers of America, students can gain an understanding of the diverse facets of podiatric care, from clinical tasks to administrative responsibilities.

"We believe that offering mentorship to young people can make a lasting impact on their careers and lives," Dr. Monaco added. "It's incredibly rewarding to be part of their journey, and I'm excited to see where their ambitions lead them."

This program underscores Ankle & Foot Centers of America's commitment to community engagement and educational development, aligning with the mission of the Lower Chattahoochee Workforce Development Board to build a skilled and empowered local workforce.

For more information on the internship program or to apply, visit the Job Training Division's website or contact Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office directly.

