Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Columbus, GA, Podiatrist Partners With Workforce Program to Offer Internship for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

Finanznachrichten News

Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office, led by Dr. Jennifer Monaco, partners with the Job Training Division of Columbus, GA, to offer hands-on internships for aspiring healthcare professionals. This unique program provides students with real-world experience in podiatric medicine, fostering skills and inspiring future careers in healthcare.

COLUMBUS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / In a meaningful collaboration with the Job Training Division (JTD) of Georgia, the Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office is now offering an internship program aimed at providing hands-on experience in podiatric healthcare for local youth. Led by Dr. Jennifer Monaco, a board-certified podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, the program seeks to inspire young adults considering careers in healthcare, particularly in specialized fields like foot and ankle health.

"This partnership allows us to invest directly in our community's future healthcare providers by giving them valuable, real-world experience," shared Dr. Jennifer Monaco, DPM. "Interns will have the opportunity to engage in various aspects of patient care, learn fundamental skills, and see first-hand what it means to work in a medical setting. Our goal is not only to teach them technical skills but also to foster a passion for serving others."

The JTD's program is designed to connect young adults, including high school and college students, with training opportunities and work placements in local businesses and healthcare facilities. By working with Ankle & Foot Centers of America, students can gain an understanding of the diverse facets of podiatric care, from clinical tasks to administrative responsibilities.

"We believe that offering mentorship to young people can make a lasting impact on their careers and lives," Dr. Monaco added. "It's incredibly rewarding to be part of their journey, and I'm excited to see where their ambitions lead them."

This program underscores Ankle & Foot Centers of America's commitment to community engagement and educational development, aligning with the mission of the Lower Chattahoochee Workforce Development Board to build a skilled and empowered local workforce.

For more information on the internship program or to apply, visit the Job Training Division's website or contact Ankle & Foot Centers of America's Columbus office directly.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

Jennifer Monaco, DPM

Jennifer Monaco, DPM

Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Worksource Georgia

Worksource Georgia

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd4YFU7O-s4

.

Source: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.