Coda Public Relations: Savannah Bee Company Appoints CPG Veteran Hannah Robbins as New President

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Savannah Bee Company announced today that Hannah Robbins has been named the company's new President and Chief Marketing Officer. Robbins joins at a pivotal time as the company is poised for the next stage of growth.

Robbins is well known as a world class innovator and brand builder with a proven track record for scaling purpose driven brands. She brings 25 years of experience in CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) as a female executive leader to Savannah Bee Company's mission-driven business model. Founder Ted Dennard remains Chief Executive Officer, working alongside Robbins to guide the company forward.

"For me, Savannah Bee Company represents much more than a business - it's a mission," said Robbins. "This company has been a pioneer in ethical beekeeping and sustainability for over two decades, and its commitment to creating a positive impact on people and the planet is inspiring. Savannah Bee Company's role in business is much larger than honey. I am honored to join this extraordinary team and drive meaningful change for today's consumers to understand the critical role bees play in our food system."

As a nationally recognized CPG leader, Robbins has deep expertise building world class brands, businesses and high performing teams. Robbins joins Savannah Bee Company having held transformative leadership roles at KRAFT Foods, Maple Hill Creamery and Sara Lee. Her history of groundbreaking partnerships include Whole Foods Markets, Walgreens, Amazon Fresh, Publix Markets, Susan G. Komen, JDRF and SC Johnson.

She is deeply involved in mentoring early to mid-stage CEOs and founders within the natural foods and regenerative agriculture segments. Currently, Robbins serves as an advisor/board member for REGENBRANDS, Forum for Naturals, TIG Collective and Specialty Food Association.

"Hannah's exceptional expertise and passion for high-growth, purpose-driven brands are exactly what Savannah Bee Company needs as we prepare for our next chapter." Said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Dennard. "Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, advocate for bee conservation, and deliver exceptional products that customers love."

About Savannah Bee Company

Founded by passionate beekeeper Ted Dennard, Savannah Bee Company works to inspire and equip millions more bee champions to protect bees of all species by transforming how people discover, value, and enjoy the distinctive and delicious honeys that give life to vital habitats nearby and around the world. happy bees. happy earth.

