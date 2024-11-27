Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
27.11.24
15:07 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-0,130
-0,52 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,01016:06
24,99025,00016:06
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Raflatac will close its Kaltenkirchen factory in Germany to improve competitiveness

Finanznachrichten News

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac has decided to permanently close its Kaltenkirchen factory in Germany to improve efficiency and productivity. The closure will be implemented in stages during 2025 with a strong focus on customers, quality and ensuring competitiveness. The number of positions affected is 154.

The label material production of the factory will be transferred to UPM Raflatac's factories in Poland and Finland. The production of graphics solutions will be transferred to UPM Raflatac's factory in Belgium during 2025. The production of graphics solutions will continue in Kaltenkirchen until the transfer of the upgraded CM 3 coating line is completed.

"The aim of these changes is to accelerate our growth in the Films and Graphics business by improving the overall profitability of our operations and maximizing synergies. By centralizing the production to more cost competitive factories, we will also improve the cost efficiency and quality of our products and will be able provide better service to our customers," says Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac.

For further information please contact:
Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac. Media contacts coordinated by UPM Media Relations, tel. +358 40 588 3284, media@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. We operate 13 factories and deliver our innovative and sustainable products through our global network of distribution terminals. We are one of UPM's growth businesses and employ around 3,100 people. Our sales reached almost EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) in 2023. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-raflatac-will-close-its-kaltenkirchen-factory-in-germany-to-improve-competitiveness,c4072338

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-raflatac-will-close-its-kaltenkirchen-factory-in-germany-to-improve-competitiveness-302317521.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.