UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Raflatac will close its Kaltenkirchen factory in Germany to improve competitiveness

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac has decided to permanently close its Kaltenkirchen factory in Germany to improve efficiency and productivity. The closure will be implemented in stages during 2025 with a strong focus on customers, quality and ensuring competitiveness. The number of positions affected is 154.

The label material production of the factory will be transferred to UPM Raflatac's factories in Poland and Finland. The production of graphics solutions will be transferred to UPM Raflatac's factory in Belgium during 2025. The production of graphics solutions will continue in Kaltenkirchen until the transfer of the upgraded CM 3 coating line is completed.

"The aim of these changes is to accelerate our growth in the Films and Graphics business by improving the overall profitability of our operations and maximizing synergies. By centralizing the production to more cost competitive factories, we will also improve the cost efficiency and quality of our products and will be able provide better service to our customers," says Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac.

For further information please contact:

Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac. Media contacts coordinated by UPM Media Relations, tel. +358 40 588 3284, media@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. We operate 13 factories and deliver our innovative and sustainable products through our global network of distribution terminals. We are one of UPM's growth businesses and employ around 3,100 people. Our sales reached almost EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) in 2023. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-raflatac-will-close-its-kaltenkirchen-factory-in-germany-to-improve-competitiveness,c4072338

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-raflatac-will-close-its-kaltenkirchen-factory-in-germany-to-improve-competitiveness-302317521.html