SK tes Carbon Loop Report Honored as the New Product of the Year Winner in 2024 Awards for Industry Excellence

SK tes, a renowned leader in sustainable IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and recycling, proudly announces that it has been recognized as the New Product of the Year Winner in the prestigious 2024 BIG Awards for Business . Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this award celebrates those companies, products, and leaders making a significant impact by reshaping their industries and setting new standards for success.

"We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes team's dedication to progressing emissions reduction strategies through data-driven insights and innovative solutions," said Alvin Piadasa, SK tes Group sustainability sirector. "The Carbon Loop Report empowers businesses to reduce Scope 3 emissions and take actionable steps toward a net-zero future. This motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything we do."

"For 13 years, the BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress, and resilience are not only advancing their fields but inspiring a global movement," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to SK tes for driving forward a brighter future."

SK tes is a trusted partner in advancing sustainable technology solutions, supporting organizations in achieving their environmental goals through innovative lifecycle management services. For more information about SK tes' services please visit www.sktes.com .??

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.??

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.??

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.??

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .?

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives - those with experience and knowledge - judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Kristine Kearney

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

+44 7706 352 702





Source: SK tes