Franklin Templeton Employees Make an Impact With Read for the Record

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / This year, 38 employees across seven offices read to over 700 students as part of Jumpstart's?19th anniversary of Read for the Record. The annual campaign celebrates the power of reading and supports early literacy by attempting to have most people read the same book on the same day.

On October 24, Franklin Templeton volunteers read Piper Chen Sings,by?Phillipa Soo, Maris Pasquale Doran and illustrated by Qin Leng. The story is about a young girl who loves to express herself through singing but is struck with self-doubt and nervousness when asked to perform a solo in front of an audience. Piper tells her Nai Nai that she felt "like butterflies were having a dance party" in her belly; she doesn't feel she can sing in front of others without making a mistake. Thankfully, Nai Nai teaches Piper that feeling butterflies means "something exciting was ahead" and that recognizing and welcoming that anxious feeling would help it pass. Nai Nai's advice empowers Piper, who finds her voice on stage.

As a sponsor of Jumpstart, Franklin Templeton donated over 1,100 copies of the book to students and classrooms.



Thank you to Franklin Templeton employees who read Piper Chen Sings with Jumpstart. Your excitement and love for Read for the Record enables the organization to connect children and adults in shared reading experiences around the world year after year.

Ft. Lauderdale volunteers

