Parker Wallace Shares the Recipe for Enjoying the Holidays, Avoiding Stress, and Having Fun on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

Learn How to Create Holiday Cooking With Flair, Featuring the Founder of Parker's Plate

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Parker Wallace, founder of Parker's Plate and author of the best-selling cookbook Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girl's Guide to Holiday Feasting, offers expert advice for hosting holiday celebrations. Her suggestions inspire the use of innovative products that add creativity and flair to any festive gathering.

Cookbook Author & Chef Parker Wallace Offers Tips for Cooking with Flair this Holiday
Ideas to Level Up Holiday Menus

SERVING QUALITY BEVERAGES WITH FLAIR

Raeburn Winery, renowned for its exquisite Sonoma County wines, offers a selection that pairs perfectly with festive dishes. Their Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir complement the flavors of seasonal meals. This holiday season, Raeburn Winery celebrates with the Uncork Joy Holiday Sweepstakes. Through November 30, visitors to RaeburnWinery.com can enter to win everything needed for the ultimate holiday gathering, with prizes valued at over $3,500.

ADDING FLAVOR TO EVERY HOLIDAY MEAL

Whipped cream elevates desserts to a new level of sophistication. Président Whipped Crème, made with an authentic French Chantilly recipe, features high-quality ingredients and is free from corn syrup. Available in two flavors, Original with Madagascar Vanilla and Extra Creamy Président Whipped Crème brings indulgence and elegance to holiday desserts and beverages. Additional details are available at presidentcheese.com.

PLANNING HOLIDAY GATHERINGS

Simplifying holiday meal preparation can reduce stress while enhancing enjoyment. Firehouse Subs offers a seasonal Thanksgiving Turkey Sub, featuring premium carved turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo, served hot on a toasted roll. This holiday favorite also supports a meaningful cause. Each sandwich purchase contributes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated over $89 million in equipment and resources to first responders nationwide. Learn more at www.firehousesubs.com.

ENHANCING HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Sahale Snacks offers a variety of unique glazed mixes, such as Pomegranate Vanilla Flavored Cashews and Maple Pecans, ideal for festive occasions. Each mix features a blend of flavors and textures, crafted from premium ingredients for exceptional taste. Whether served straight from the bag or used to enhance holiday appetizers, salads, and charcuterie boards, Sahale Snacks bring a special touch to any gathering. Visit www.sahalesnacks.com for more information.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

Source: TipsOnTV

