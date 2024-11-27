NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Cash-settled Single Stock Futures on seven Finnish Stock Classes (322/24)

As of December 5, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce cash-settled futures contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Cargotec B (CGCB), Kojamo (KOJAMO), Konecranes (KCR), Mandatum (MANTA), Orion B (ORNB), Tokmanni (TOKMAN) and Wärtsilä (WRT). From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in the NDTS Trading and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended for trading and clearing until further notice. Stock Class ISIN Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cargotec Oyj B FI4000571013 CGCB CGCBV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Kojamo Oyj FI4000312251 KOJAMO KOJAMO ----------------------------------------------------------------- Konecranes Oyj FI0009005870 KCR KCR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Mandatum Oyj FI4000552526 MANTA MANTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orion Oyj B FI0009014377 ORNB ORNBV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tokmanni Group Oyj FI4000197934 TOKMAN TOKMAN ----------------------------------------------------------------- Wärtsilä FI0009003727 WRT WRT1V ----------------------------------------------------------------- The trading and clearing start date will be communicated in a separate market notice at the minimum five trading days in advance. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. There is no change in contract length (same as for Options and Forwards on each Stock Class); risk parameter, minimum block size, minimum deferral size or underlying code. Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Future contracts on Metso (METSO) and Valmet (VALMT) are available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products above will be published in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: B.24 FIax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists, -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1262558