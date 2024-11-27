Anzeige
27.11.2024 15:47 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Cash-settled Single Stock Futures on seven Finnish Stock Classes (322/24)

Finanznachrichten News
As of December 5, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce cash-settled futures contracts on the
following Finnish stock classes: Cargotec B (CGCB), Kojamo (KOJAMO), Konecranes
(KCR), Mandatum (MANTA), Orion B (ORNB), Tokmanni (TOKMAN) and Wärtsilä (WRT).
From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in the NDTS Trading
and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended for trading and clearing
until further notice. 



Stock Class     ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cargotec Oyj B   FI4000571013 CGCB        CGCBV   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Kojamo Oyj     FI4000312251 KOJAMO       KOJAMO   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Konecranes Oyj   FI0009005870 KCR         KCR    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Mandatum Oyj    FI4000552526 MANTA        MANTA   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orion Oyj B     FI0009014377 ORNB        ORNBV   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tokmanni Group Oyj FI4000197934 TOKMAN       TOKMAN   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Wärtsilä      FI0009003727 WRT         WRT1V   
-----------------------------------------------------------------



The trading and clearing start date will be communicated in a separate market
notice at the minimum five trading days in advance. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. 

There is no change in contract length (same as for Options and Forwards on each
Stock Class); risk parameter, minimum block size, minimum deferral size or
underlying code. 

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

Future contracts on Metso (METSO) and Valmet (VALMT) are available for member
testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). 



References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products above will be published
in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

B.24 FIax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
RECEIPTS 

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists,

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

