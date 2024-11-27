Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
27.11.2024 15:50 Uhr
Chef Tregaye Shares Her 'Way' for Holiday Hosting Fun on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

Creating Gourmet Holiday Gatherings with Family and Friends

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / As the holiday season approaches, Chef Tregaye Fraser, host of TREGAYE's WAY, shares her expertise on holiday hosting. This season, Chef Tregaye provides timely tips and tricks to bring a fresh perspective to holiday entertaining, offering ideas ideal for intimate gatherings. Her approach emphasizes making hosting easier and more enjoyable, ensuring that even small events feel special.

ALWAYS INCLUDED ON THE MENU

When planning a menu for holiday gatherings, versatile ingredients like peanut butter add a special touch. Its flavor often evokes favorite food memories and family connections. Chef Tregaye's recipes, such as peanut butter whipped cream or No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie, are ideal for stress-free hosting. For a healthier option, Thai Peanut Butter Dip offers a delicious upgrade to traditional veggie trays. Holiday candies featuring peanut butter can also be prepared ahead of time, making them perfect for parties or gifting. Additional recipes and ideas are available at PeanutButterLovers.com.

A PERFECT SIDE DISH FOR EVERY DINNER OR PARTY

Bush's Baked Beans provide the ultimate holiday meal hack, adding a comforting and flavorful touch to casseroles or other go-to holiday dishes without the extra effort. These beans complement a variety of meals, from turkey and mashed potatoes to baked ham, creating an effortless and memorable gathering. Original, Brown Sugar Hickory, or other flavor varieties make Bush's Baked Beans a standout addition to any holiday spread. More information is available at www.BushBeans.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

Cricut's Joy Xtra smart-cutting machine is a versatile tool for creating personalized holiday décor, custom table settings, and festive party favors. This machine can cut, write, draw, and foil on more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock. The Cricut Design Space library offers easy-to-learn templates, or users can upload custom designs to create projects in under 30 minutes. This tool enhances holiday gatherings with unique and creative decorations. Additional details are available at Cricut.com.

HOLIDAY HACKS

The GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug provides a smart solution for controlling holiday string lights, icicles, and inflatable decorations conveniently from inside the home or remotely. Designed for outdoor use, its sockets can be controlled individually or grouped together in the Cync App, allowing for seamless one-touch operation. This device adds comfort and convenience to patios and outdoor spaces, making it perfectly suited for the holiday season. The GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug is available at Target and Target.com.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com



.

Source: TipsOnTV

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
