Verlingue consolidates its position in Europe with the acquisition of ProConseils Solutions

QUIMPER, France, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurance broker Verlingue, a subsidiary of the Adelaïde Group, announces its acquisition of ProConseils Solutions, a major player in the insurance brokerage market in French-speaking Switzerland. This strategic operation will enable Verlingue to strengthen its position in the Swiss market by broadening its range of services and expertise in the field of insurance coverage for businesses, local authorities and medico-social establishments.

ProConseils Solutions was founded in 2003 and is known for its personalised client approach and commitment to quality. With a staff of almost 25 employees based in three offices in the Canton of Vaud, ProConseils Solutions works with more than 1,500 companies, nearly 150 local authorities and 30 medico-social establishments, providing them with optimised solutions for managing their insurance coverage.

This acquisition is fully aligned with Verlingue's Better Future 28 strategic plan, which aims to reinforce the company's presence in Europe and expand the territorial coverage of its business, based on an ambitious project bringing together local businesses with a shared vision.

Benjamin Verlingue, Chairman and CEO of the Adelaïde Group, explains that:

"The acquisition of ProConseils Solutions marks an important step in our growth strategy in Switzerland and Europe. We share strong values with ProConseils Solutions, notably close relations with our customers and service excellence. Joining forces will enable us to provide all our customers - whether in Switzerland or in the other countries in which we operate - an even broader range of expertise and solutions that are increasingly tailored to their needs."

Alain Bornand and Joseph Gelsomino, co-Founders of ProConseils Solutions, add:

"Becoming part of Verlingue and the Adelaïde Group, is a real opportunity for our customers and our staff. We will be able to provide even better services and draw on the Group's technical expertise and international dimension. It will also enable us to continue to develop ProConseils Solutions in French-speaking Switzerland, both through our existing teams and through possible acquisitions. ProConseils Solutions is entering a new phase in its evolution and we are looking forward to sharing this with our customers, partners and staff."

With this acquisition, Verlingue will help the Adelaïde Group achieve its objective of becoming the leading family-owned insurance broker in Europe by 2028.

About Verlingue

Verlingue is an insurance broker specialising in business protection, and a subsidiary of the Adelaïde Group. Working alongside entrepreneurs, Verlingue's goal is to harness corporate risk management and employee protection to drive its customers' value creation and performance. With offices in France, Portugal, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Italy, and through partners in over 100 countries, Verlingue works with its customers over the long term and at every instant to better understand and plan ahead for new risks and develop simple yet effective solutions to protect their business (corporate risk) and staff (supplementary social protection schemes and pensions).

1,500 employees, 550 of whom are based outside France

Operating out of 5 countries in Europe

LinkedIn / www.verlingue.fr

About ProConseils Solutions

ProConseils Solutions is an insurance broker that specialises in providing insurance advice and coverage to local authorities, socio-medical establishments and SMEs. Our team has extensive expertise, based on nationally-recognised higher occupational training, supported by many years' experience in the field. With local offices in Morges, Yverdon-les-Bains and Payerne, we are close to our customers. Respect, competency, high standards and team spirit are the values that underpin our corporate charter.

