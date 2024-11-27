Benton Buckley Books Proudly Presents Jenny Garrigues: A Romance With Design: My Love for Beauty, Art, Travel, & Culture

benton buckley books is thrilled to announce the release of A Romance with Design: My Love for Beauty, Art, Travel, & Culture, an extraordinary memoir by celebrated designer Jenny Garrigues. Far more than a portfolio, this opus is a radiant mosaic of Jenny's lifelong devotion to beauty. It is a journey that traverses the luminous worlds of art, culture, and interiors, brought to life through her deeply personal storytelling and the splendor of photography that captures the essence of her creations.

Jenny Garrigues: A Romance with Design

Every page of A Romance with Design exudes an effortless grace, unveiling interiors that are not merely spaces but expressions of a life steeped in wonder. From the comforting nostalgia of English country house motifs to the bold inclusion of Moroccan textiles juxtaposed with Chinese lacquer cabinets, Jenny's design philosophy epitomizes eclectic elegance. Her passion for harmonizing disparate aesthetics shines through, creating environments that are at once witty, uplifting, and profoundly personal. Whether it's her own treasure-filled Palm Beach residence or the diverse settings of her clients' homes, her work invites readers into a dialogue with beauty itself.

"We are profoundly honored to bring Jenny's life in design to the page," said Beth Buckley, founder of benton buckley books. "This book captures the essence of Jenny's one-of-a-kind style and her genuine love for her clients, her work, and her craft. Every chapter, every image reflects a life filled with passion and curiosity, an unending appreciation for the world's beauty. It is our hope that readers feel transported not only into the spaces she's crafted but also into the vivid, art-filled life Jenny has lived. A Romance with Design stands as a celebration of her unique talent and the incredible joy she finds in creating beauty for others."

Step into the pages, and you will find not only design inspiration but also a masterclass in curating a home imbued with soul. Jenny's ability to transform objects of varied provenance into a cohesive and joyous whole reflects her belief in the unexpected beauty that arises when homes are filled with pieces that resonate personally. "Sometimes the most unexpected thing can be the most beautiful thing," Jenny shares. Her interiors are not bound by a single aesthetic or era but are instead vibrant tapestries of the life and tastes of their inhabitants, promising an enduring allure that transcends time.

With its release, A Romance with Design offers not just a glimpse but an invitation into a world where design meets narrative, and beauty becomes an enduring philosophy. This book is available anywhere books are sold - a must-have for those who dream not just of curated spaces but of lives as beautifully layered as the homes they inhabit.

Source: benton buckley books