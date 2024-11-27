Anzeige
27.11.2024
Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Announces Completion of Sales-Leaseback Transaction Generating $4.0 million in Working Capital

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") announced that on November 26, 2024, the Company closed a transaction for the sale and lease back of demonstration equipment located in Southampton, Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement the assets were sold for $4,000,000. In connection with the sale, the Company entered into an Agreement of Lease ("Lease") with VFI Corporate Finance ("Lessor") for Lessor to lease back to the Company all the assets sold. The assets have been leased back for an initial term of thirty (30) months ("Initial Term") and the Lease includes specified end of initial term provisions including extending the lease for an additional year, return the equipment to the Lessor or purchase the equipment at a pre-negotiated price. Net rent expense for the lease is approximately $1,750,000 annually. The assets sold had depreciation expense of approximately $780,000 annually. The proceeds from the sale are being used for additional working capital financing to perform the approximate $100 million backlog of existing projects. "This financing provides additional working capital over our line of credit with PNC to execute the higher level of orders in our backlog," states Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President.

About ETC
ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

