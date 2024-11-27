Goodfood Market Corp.: Goodfood Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results with Net sales of $153 million and $34 million, Gross Profit of $63 million and $13 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million and $0.5 million, ...

Record annual results in key profitability metrics with gross margin 2 of 41.2%, an improvement of 2.4% compared to last fiscal year and adjusted free cash flow 1 of $8 million, an improvement of 12 million compared to the same period last year

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood", "the Company", "us" or "we") (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal 2024, ended September 7, 2024.

"Our full-year results demonstrate the strength of our financial performance in Fiscal 2024, with record adjusted free cash flow1 of $8 million and a gross margin2 surpassing 41%," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. "Focused execution on operational efficiency, disciplined cost management and unit economics improvement have driven record adjusted EBITDA1 of $9 million for the year. With improved cash flow and profitability, we have in turn significantly reduced our net debt and net leverage1, enhancing our financial position. The margin improvement and resulting higher cash flows cement our focus on continuing to strengthen our financial performance to deliver improved profitability and value to our shareholders."

"These results are also a testament to the dedication and commitment of the entire Goodfood team throughout the year," Ferrari continued. "Every employee has worked with determination to help further solidify our balance sheet and position us well to expand our market reach, innovate our product offering, and maintain our focus on delivering value to customers across Canada. With the recent launch of our Value Plan containing delicious classic recipes under $10 per serving, and with new collaborations with renowned chefs, our teams are creating delightful new meals for every Canadian, every day. The recently announced acquisition of Genuine Tea also marks the beginning of our new phase of growth, consisting of building a portfolio of next-generation businesses and brands by providing direct-to-consumer entrepreneurs with a platform to scale. We are pleased to have added a high-potential brand that aligns with our growth strategy and deepens customer engagement and look forward to building on this first acquisition."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FISCAL 2024 AND 2023

The following table sets forth the components of the Company's consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss:

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and percentage information)

For the 53 and 52 week periods ended September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 ($) (%) Net sales $ 152,838 $ 168,558 $ (15,720 ) (9 )% Cost of goods sold 89,860 103,178 (13,318 ) (13 )% Gross profit $ 62,978 $ 65,380 $ (2,402 ) (4 )% Gross margin 41.2 % 38.8 % N/A 2.4 p.p. Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,843 65,867 (11,024 ) (17 )% Depreciation and amortization 7,381 10,837 (3,456 ) (32 )% Reorganization and other related net gains (1,327 ) (468 ) (859 ) 184 % Net finance costs 5,514 5,668 (154 ) (3 )% Loss before income taxes $ (3,433 ) $ (16,524 ) $ 13,091 (79 )% Deferred income tax recovery - (61 ) 61 (100 )% Net loss, being comprehensive loss $ (3,433 ) $ (16,463 ) $ 13,030 (79 )% Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.17 (77 )%



VARIANCE ANALYSIS FOR FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2023

The decrease in net sales is primarily driven by a decrease in the number of active customers 1 , as we continue to focus on attracting and retaining customers that provide higher gross margins and by changing customer behaviours. This decrease is partially offset by an increase in average basket size as a result of more portions being added per order and pricing optimizations, increased variety in the meal-kit offering as well as the additional week of operations. This net sales decrease is also explained by the Company's decision to discontinue its on-demand offering in Fiscal 2023.

, as we continue to focus on attracting and retaining customers that provide higher gross margins and by changing customer behaviours. This decrease is partially offset by an increase in average basket size as a result of more portions being added per order and pricing optimizations, increased variety in the meal-kit offering as well as the additional week of operations. This net sales decrease is also explained by the Company's decision to discontinue its on-demand offering in Fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross profit primarily resulted from a decrease in net sales as well as higher credit and incentives as a percentage of net sales partially offset by lower food, production and fulfilment costs driven by improved inventory management reducing waste, lower production labour cost and lower packaging and shipping costs. Gross margin increased mainly due to operational efficiencies driving lower food, production and fulfilment costs, as well as pricing optimization, partially offset by an increase in credits and incentives as a percentage of net sales.

The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to lower wages and salaries, marketing spend, software expenses, audit fees, utilities, maintenance and insurance expenses driven primarily by the Company's costs saving initiatives. The decrease was partially offset by the additional week of operations. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased from 39.1% to 35.9% even with lower net sales.

The decrease in depreciation and amortization expense is mainly due to the reduction in right-of-use assets following exiting facilities as part of the Company's costs reduction initiatives as well as the derecognition of a right-of-use asset and fixed assets pursuant to a sublease agreement and depreciation.

The increase in reorganization and other related net gains is primarily explained by the net gain on reversal of impairment resulting from a sublease agreement concluded in Fiscal 2024.

The decrease in net finance costs is mainly due to lower interest expense on lease obligations in relation to the Company's costs saving, lower interest on debt as a result of a lower debt balance as well as lower debt renewal fees in Fiscal 2024 partially offset by higher interest expense on debentures in relation to the Company's $30 million convertible debentures issued in February 2023.

The decrease in net loss is mainly due to lower wages and salaries in cost of goods sold and in selling, general and administrative expenses as well as lower depreciation and amortization, lower food costs, marketing spend and audit fees, utilities, maintenance and insurance expenses partially offset by a lower sales base.



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 AND 2023

The following table sets forth the components of the Company's consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss:

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and percentage information)

For the 14 and 13 weeks periods ended September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 ($) (%) Net sales $ 34,063 $ 37,228 $ (3,165 ) (9 )% Cost of goods sold 21,072 23,007 (1,935 ) (8 )% Gross profit $ 12,991 $ 14,221 $ (1,230 ) (9 )% Gross margin 38.1 % 38.2 % N/A (0.1) p.p. Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,762 13,793 (1,031 ) (7 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,879 2,006 (127 ) (6 )% Reorganization and other related costs 34 812 (778 ) (96 )% Net finance costs 1,476 1,299 177 14 % Net loss, being comprehensive loss $ (3,160 ) $ (3,689 ) $ 529 (14 )% Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ - N/A



VARIANCE ANALYSIS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023

The decrease in net sales is primarily driven by the decrease in the number of active customers, as we continue to focus on customers providing stronger unit economics, as well as an increase in credits and incentives. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average basket size as a result of more portions being added per order, pricing optimizations and increased variety in the meal-kit offering as well as the additional week of operations.

The decrease in gross profit is driven mainly by a decrease in net sales as well as higher credit and incentives as a percentage of net sales mostly offset by lower production costs as a result of lower labour and food costs. Gross margin remained flat compared to the same quarter last year.

The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to lower wages and salaries, software expenses and marketing spend driven primarily by the Company's costs saving initiatives. In addition, this decrease was partially offset by an additional week of operations. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased from 37.1% to 37.5%.

The decrease in reorganization and other related costs is explained by the finalization of the Company's cost saving initiatives during Fiscal 2023.

The slight improvement in net loss is mainly the result of lower wages and salaries in cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses as well as operational efficiencies reducing production and fulfilment costs. This improvement can also be explained by lower reorganization and other related costs mostly offset by a lower net sales base.



METRICS AND NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES-RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT1 AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN1

The reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin is as follows:

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage information)

For the 14 and 13 weeks ended

For the 53 and 52 weeks ended

September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 Gross profit $ 12,991 $ 14,221 $ 62,978 $ 65,380 Discontinuance of products related to on-demand offering - - - 1,273 Adjusted gross profit $ 12,991 $ 14,221 $ 62,978 $ 66,653 Net sales $ 34,063 $ 37,228 $ 152,838 $ 168,558 Gross margin 38.1 % 38.2 % 41.2 % 38.8 % Adjusted gross margin (%) 38.1 % 38.2 % 41.2 % 39.5 %



For the 14 weeks ended September 7, 2024, adjusted gross profit decreased by $1.2 million while adjusted gross margin remained flat with a narrow decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year. The slight change in adjusted gross margin is explained by an increase in credits and incentives as a percentage of net sales mostly offset by operational efficiencies driving lower production costs resulting from lower production labour and packaging costs as well as pricing optimization.

For the 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024, the adjusted gross profit decreased by $3.7 million primarily due to a decrease in net sales partially offset by lower cost of goods sold mainly in food costs, production and fulfillment costs. The increase in adjusted gross margin of 1.7 percentage points can be explained by lower production labour costs, food costs and shipping costs driven mainly by production efficiencies, lower last-mile shipping costs as well as pricing optimization. This improvement was partially offset by an increase in credits and incentives as a percentage of net sales.

EBITDA1, ADJUSTED EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN1



The reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:



(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage information)

For the 14 and 13 weeks ended

For the 53 and 52 weeks ended

September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 Net loss $ (3,160 ) $ (3,689 ) $ (3,433 ) $ (16,463 ) Net finance costs 1,476 1,299 5,514 5,668 Depreciation and amortization 1,879 2,006 7,381 10,837 Deferred income tax recovery - - - (61 ) EBITDA $ 195 $ (384 ) $ 9,462 $ (19 ) Share-based payments expense 231 278 879 3,909 Discontinuance of products related to on-demand offering - - - 1,273 Reorganization and other related costs (gains) 34 812 (1,327 ) (468 ) Other costs 49 - 49 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 509 $ 706 $ 9,063 $ 4,695 Net sales $ 34,063 $ 37,228 $ 152,838 $ 168,558 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1.5 % 1.9 % 5.9 % 2.8 %



For the 14 weeks ended September 7, 2024, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 0.4 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year mainly driven by lower net sales mostly offset by lower general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales. Overall, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.2 million this quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

For the 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024, adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 3.1 percentage points compared to the corresponding period in 2023 mainly driven by stronger adjusted gross margin as well as lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales as a result of the Company's cost savings measures which reduced wages and salaries, utilities, maintenance and software expenses. This improvement was partially offset by lower net sales. Overall, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.4 million for the 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1

The reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is as follows:

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the 14 and 13 weeks ended

For the 53 and 52 weeks ended

September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (932 ) $ (1,958 ) $ 7,494 $ (9,350 ) Additions to fixed assets (5 ) (18 ) (49 ) (716 ) Additions to intangible assets (165 ) (197 ) (578 ) (1,019 ) Free cash flow $ (1,102 ) $ (2,173 ) $ 6,867 $ (11,085 ) Payments related to discontinuance of products related to on-demand offering - 7 - 319 Payments made to reorganization and other related costs - 1,047 736 6,275 Adjusted free cash flow $ (1,102 ) $ (1,119 ) $ 7,603 $ (4,491 )



For the 14 weeks ended September 7, 2024, adjusted free cash flow remained flat compared to the same period last year mainly driven by lower net loss after non-cash items and reorganization and other related costs.

For the 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $7.6 million compared to negative $4.5 million in the same period last year. This is an improvement of $12.1 million compared to the corresponding period in 2023 mainly driven by improved profitability through lower net loss as a result of improved adjusted gross margin and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. The improvement can also be explained by a favorable change in non-cash working capital due to a positive change in accounts and other receivables due to timing of government refunds as well as in accounts payable and accrued liabilities resulting from timing of supplier payments.

TOTAL NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA1

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratio information)

September 7,

2024 September 2,

2023 Debt $ 1,138 $ 4,036 Convertible debentures, liability component, including current portion 45,405 41,752 Total debt $ 46,543 $ 45,788 Cash and cash equivalents 24,010 24,925 Total net debt $ 22,533 $ 20,863 Adjusted EBITDA (last four quarters) $ 9,063 $ 4,695 Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.49 4.44



Goodfood's total net debt increased by $1.7 million and its total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was of 2.49, compared to 4.44 last year. This improvement is mainly explained by the Company's stronger 12 months results.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK



Goodfood's core purpose is to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. As a food brand with a strong following from Canadians coast to coast, we are focused on growing the Goodfood brand through our meal solutions including meal kits and prepared meals, with a range of exciting Goodfood branded add-ons to complete a unique food experience for customers.

We believe there is runway for additional penetration of meal kits into Canadian households, as evidenced by 2024 industry research estimating Canadian meal kit household penetration to reach 4.2% by 2029 (up from current 3.5%), implying a compound annual gross rate (CAGR) in the high single digit percentage points through 2029 (see Goodfood's 2024 Annual Information Form for additional information and details).

Before scaling our efforts to endeavour to capture an outsized share of the Canadian meal solutions market, our focus has been and continues to be on further improving and growing cash flows. We are pleased to have now reported seven consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA1, which on a last four quarters basis amounts to $9.1 million. The substantial rise in adjusted EBITDA1 has led to significant adjusted free cash flow1 improvement which has now been positive in four of our last six quarters. These results help position Goodfood to fund its growth with internally generated cash flows.

To grow our customer base, we first aimed to build customer acquisition cost efficiencies. We have also made and continue to make investments in our digital product to elevate the customer experience by reducing friction and enhancing ease of use. Combined with reactivations of previous Goodfood members, these initiatives have driven a double-digit percentage reduction of our customer acquisition costs year-over-year and improved the profitability and unit economics of customers.

To capture more of Canadian's food wallet, we have increasingly enhanced product variety as a driver of order frequency. In addition to launching our VIP program, which rewards high-frequency customers, we have increased the diversity of our recipe and ingredient offering to provide additional choices to enhance order rate. With a focus on Better-for-You products like organic chicken breasts, organic lean ground beef, bison, sustainably raised steelhead trout, ground turkey and paleo and keto meals, combined with exciting partnerships with first-rate restaurants and chefs, we plan on offering a growing and mouth-watering selection to customers to drive consistently increasing order frequency. Also, to capture customers increasingly looking for value, we have launched a new set of Value Meals starting at $9.99 a portion and we are testing various plan adjustments to attract a broader set of customers to our delicious meals.

Still, the dollar-value of the baskets our customers are building is also increasing and we are building a differentiated set of meal kits, ready-to-eat meals and grocery add-ons to provide Canadians with an exciting online meal solutions option and increasingly capture a larger share of their food wallet. In addition, we have provided and continue to provide more choice of proteins to our customers, with the launch of upsells and customization within our meal-kit recipes allowing customers to swap or double the proteins included in their chosen recipes. With these initiatives, we aim to provide customers with an array of options to easily make their meals better and their baskets bigger.

We are also continuously looking to enhance our sustainability initiatives by prioritizing planet-friendly options. Not only do we offer perfectly portioned ingredients to reduce food waste, we also constantly look to simplify our supply chain by removing middlemen from farm to kitchen table. This year, we are also aiming to offset carbon emissions on deliveries and introducing packaging innovations that have helped us to remove the equivalent of 2.4 million plastic bags annually from our deliveries. Our goal is clear, build a business that helps our customers live healthier lives on a healthier planet. (See Goodfood's 2024 Annual Information Form for additional information and details on Goodfood's partnership with Carbonzero and its Fiscal 2023 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory).

In addition to focusing on these key pillars of top-line growth, we are increasingly considering various other growth avenues, including acquisitions.

Our strategic execution to drive profitability and cash flows continues to position us for growth and profitability, underpinned by consistent improvement in adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flows. Coupled with our unrelenting focus on nurturing our customer relationships, profitable growth remains our top priority. The Goodfood team is fully focused on building and growing Canada's most loved millennial food brand.

TRENDS AND SEASONALITY



The Company's net sales and expenses are impacted by seasonality. During the winter holiday season and the summer season, the Company anticipates net sales to be lower as a higher proportion of customers elect to skip their delivery. The Company generally anticipates the number of active customers to be lower during these periods. During periods with significantly colder or warmer weather, the Company anticipates packaging costs to be higher due to the additional packaging required to maintain food freshness and quality.

METRICS AND NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain metrics and non-IFRS financial measures included in this news release do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures and to provide a further understanding of the Company's results of operations from our perspective. For a more complete description of these measures and a reconciliation of Goodfood's non-IFRS financial measures to financial results, please see Goodfood's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the 14 weeks and 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024.

Goodfood's definition of the metrics and non-IFRS financial measures are as follows:

An active customer is a customer that has placed an order within the last three months. For greater certainty, an active customer is only accounted for once, although different products and multiple orders might have been purchased within a quarter. While the active customers metric is not an IFRS or non-IFRS financial measure, and, therefore, does not appear in, and cannot be reconciled to a specific line item in the Company's consolidated financial statements, we believe that the active customers metric is a useful metric for investors because it is indicative of potential future net sales. The Company reports the number of active customers at the beginning and end of the period, rounded to the nearest thousand.





Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the discontinuance of products related to Goodfood On-Demand offering pursuant to the Company's costs saving initiatives. Adjusted gross margin is defined as the percentage of adjusted gross profit to net sales. The Company uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure its performance from one period to the next excluding the variation caused by the items described above. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin are non-IFRS financial measures. We believe that these metrics are useful measures of financial performance to assess how efficiently the Company uses its resources to service its customers as well as to assess underlying trends in our ongoing operations without the variations caused by the impacts of strategic initiatives such as the items described above and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.





EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before net finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based payments expense, the impact of the inventories write-downs due to the discontinuance of products related to Goodfood On-Demand offering, impairment and reversal of impairment of non-financial assets and reorganization and other related (gains) costs pursuant to the Company's costs saving initiatives as well as other costs incurred in pursuit of acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA to net sales. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS financial measures. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful measures of financial performance to assess the Company's ability to seize growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner, to finance its ongoing operations and to service its debt. They also allow comparisons between companies with different capital structures. We also believe that these metrics are useful measures of financial performance to assess underlying trends in our ongoing operations without the variations caused by the impacts of the items described above and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.





Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less additions to fixed assets and additions to intangible assets. This measure allows the Company to assess its financial strength and liquidity as well as to assess how much cash is generated and available to invest in growth opportunities, to finance its ongoing operations and to service its debt. It also allows comparisons between companies with different capital structures. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding cash payments made to costs related to reorganization activities as well as other costs incurred in pursuit of acquisitions. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure when comparing between companies with different capital structures by removing variations caused by the impacts of the items described above. We also believe that this metric is a useful measure of financial and liquidity performance to assess underlying trends in our ongoing operations without the variations caused by the impacts of the items described above and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.





Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA (also named net leverage) is calculated as total net debt divided by the last four quarters adjusted EBITDA. Total net debt consists of debt and the liability component of the convertible debentures less cash and cash equivalents. We believe that total net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric to assess the Company's ability to manage debt and liquidity.





Please refer to the "Metrics and non-IFRS financial measures - reconciliation" and the "Liquidity and capital resources" sections of the MD&A for a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable IFRS financial measures.



ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world-class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. Goodfood is passionate about connecting its partner farms and suppliers to its customers' kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company's administrative offices are based in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

Except where otherwise indicated, all amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 53 weeks ended September 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and under the "Events and Presentations" section of our website at www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investors: history of negative operating cash flow, food industry including current industry inflation levels, indebtedness and impact upon financial condition, future capital requirements, quality control and health concerns, regulatory compliance, regulation of the industry, public safety issues, product recalls, damage to Goodfood's reputation, social media, transportation disruptions, storage and delivery of perishable foods, product liability, unionization activities, consolidation trends, ownership and protection of intellectual property, evolving industry, reliance on management, fulfillment centres and logistics channels, factors which may prevent realization of growth targets, general economic conditions and disposable income levels, competition, availability and quality of raw materials, environmental and employee health and safety regulations online security breaches and disruptions, reliance on data centers, open source license compliance, operating risk and insurance coverage, management of growth, limited number and scope of products, conflicts of interest, litigation, food costs and availabilities, catastrophic events, risks associated with payments from customers and third parties, being accused of infringing intellectual property rights of others, climate change and environmental risks, failing to obtain or lose our certified B Corp status, as well as an inability to maintain high social responsibility standards could lead to reputational damage and adversely affect our business and Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") matters.

1 Please refer to the "Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release for corresponding definitions.

2 Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by net sales.