Jet.AI Inc.: Jet.AI Formally Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders' Equity Requirement and Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence company, announced it has officially received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming it has regained compliance with both the $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Rule") and the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), as required by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel's ("Panel") decision dated August 14, 2024. No further deficiencies remain outstanding.

As of November 26, 2024, there was approximately $6.8 million in pro-forma shareholders' equity and cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million. The Company's stock maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days as set forth in the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, which was achieved during the period between November 12, 2024, to November 25, 2024.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year from November 26, 2024. If, within that one-year monitoring period, Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff ("Staff") finds the Company again out of compliance with the Equity Rule that was the subject of the exception, notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company would not be permitted to provide the Staff with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency and Staff would not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor would the Company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, Staff would issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company would have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel were unavailable. The Company would have the opportunity to respond/present to the Hearings Panel as provided by Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C). The Company's securities could at that time delisted from Nasdaq.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet cards, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI's projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include risks relating to agreements with third parties; the Company's ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Company's business plan; and those risks that can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.