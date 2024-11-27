Thanksgiving on Viberse: Real Thanks, Real Connections

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Thanksgiving is all about food, family, and gratitude-what's not to love? This year, Viberse, the social media app for connecting everyday people through real, everyday moments, invites you to spread the love. Show appreciation for the people and experiences that make life meaningful by sharing your thanks as "vibes" with others around the world.

(Thanksgiving) Vibes

Get creative with topics like "( ) Challenge" and "ThisIs ( )." Post your moments of gratitude with "(GivingThanks) Challenge," or show your favorite turkey recipes using "ThisIs (TurkeyDinner)." These "vibe" posts bring Vibers together, turning individual thanks into a global gratitude fest.

Example of different Thanksgiving vibes. SOURCE: Viberse

Your Gratitude Goes Global

On Viberse, gratitude travels far and wide. This Thanksgiving, join us in building a worldwide community of thankfulness. Share your thanks beyond your usual circles of family and friends, and discover heartwarming stories from Vibers across the globe.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

