Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Michael Sandberg has joined the firm as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Michael Sandberg has over 35 years of helping his clients reach their financial goals. Michael gained his experience in finance working at firms such as Smith Barney, Prudential Securities, Wachovia Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Prior to Aegis, Michael was registered with Ameriprise Financial Services where he managed in excess of $100 million in client assets. Michael prides himself on helping clients build comprehensive financial and wealth management strategies to meet their financial goals. Michael holds the credential, Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor (APMA). This advanced graduate-level program covers investment strategy and portfolio management.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to have Michael join Aegis. He has a thorough understanding of the wealth management business, as well as the importance of delivering a robust platform to clients. We are excited to bring in advisers who are client orientated and goal driven."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We look forward to supporting Michael as he provides clients with the best possible service and helps them achieve their goals. As 2024 comes to an end, Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for wirehouse and independent advisers. We look forward to future recruiting success and continued expansion in the Boca Raton, Florida location."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and can provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

