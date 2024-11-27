Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - A groundbreaking book, AI Nocode Wizardry - How to Build a Powerful AI Application in 37 Days With Bubble.io, is set to revolutionize AI application development. The book provides a step-by-step guide for non-programmers to create sophisticated AI applications using no-code platforms, challenging traditional notions of AI development.

Dennis Lewis, the author and an expert in AI and no-code development, has created a comprehensive roadmap that allows business founders and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into fully functional AI applications in just 37 days. This innovative approach combines the power of Bubble.io, a leading no-code platform, with cutting-edge AI tools to democratize AI development.

AI Nocode Wizardry addresses the growing demand for AI solutions while breaking down the barriers that have traditionally kept non-programmers from entering the field. The book offers a unique perspective on rapid AI application development, providing readers with the tools and knowledge to create scalable, sustainable AI applications without writing a single line of code.





Lewis states: "There are so many people with real-world experience and great ideas for how to harness AI and solve business problems, but they lack the technical skills to make it happen. This book is about avoiding those traps and getting to market fast in a way that allows your business to adapt and grow."

Key features of the book include:

A 37-day plan for developing AI applications from concept to launch

Detailed instructions on integrating multiple AI models with Bubble.io

Strategies for creating scalable and sustainable applications

Real-world examples and case studies of AI-powered tools built with no-code platforms

Insights on the future of work and the changing landscape of AI development

The book challenges the conventional wisdom that sophisticated AI applications require extensive coding skills and significant time investment. By leveraging no-code platforms and AI tools, AI Nocode Wizardry presents a revolutionary approach that can accelerate innovation cycles and democratize AI development across various industries.

"We're on the cusp of a true revolution in democratizing AI app development," the author explains. "By combining Bubble and leading AI tools, we're going to see amazing things come out onto the market in a very short time."

The release of AI Nocode Wizardry comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking to incorporate AI into their operations to improve efficiency and customer service. The book provides a timely solution for entrepreneurs and professionals who have been hesitant to explore AI due to perceived technical barriers.

The author advises:

"Don't squander your limited resources on traditional software development. Start with a solid framework, utilize great technologies like Bubble and the AI tools showcased in the book, and leverage experienced companies like Ratio.dev to get over the initial hurdles quickly."

AI Nocode Wizardry not only provides practical guidance but also addresses concerns about the scalability and long-term viability of applications built using no-code platforms. The book details how to construct a solid architecture for sustainable and scalable applications that can support hundreds of thousands or even millions of users.

As the field of AI continues to evolve, AI Nocode Wizardry prepares readers for future advancements by emphasizing the importance of understanding customer needs and leveraging technology to solve specific problems. Lewis believes that the true value in the future will lie in the ability to apply AI tools effectively to address real-world challenges.

"This is just the beginning of a new age of powerful business management systems and online systems for customers," the author concludes. "We're just beginning to see the tip of the iceberg in terms of how AI can be integrated into all sorts of business processes."

AI Nocode Wizardry - How to Build a Powerful AI Application in 37 Days With Bubble.io is now available for purchase. For more information or to request a review copy, please contact Dennis Lewis, hello@ratio.dev.

About the Author:

Dennis Lewis, a tech veteran with 35 years of experience, is revolutionizing AI development through no-code platforms. A certified Bubble developer and AI enthusiast, Dennis has transitioned from complex coding to creating powerful AI applications with drag-and-drop simplicity. His book, AI Nocode Wizardry, aims to democratize AI development, empowering innovators regardless of coding skills. When not mentoring startups or building AI-powered applications, Dennis enjoys experimenting with online tools, perfecting his lasagna recipe, and walking his pitbull. Join Dennis in reshaping the tech landscape, one no-code AI project at a time.

About Ratio.dev:

Ratio.dev, launched in 2009, provides specialized no-code application development, improvement, and optimization services using the Bubble platform. With particular expertise around blockchain, AI, and web3 integrations, the certified boutique agency focuses on providing fixed-cost, high-ROI solutions that speed ideas to market. Ratio.dev is based in Orlando, Florida. More information can be found on their no-code development blog.

