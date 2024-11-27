







HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Download images: https://shorturl.at/o22GsAs the holiday season approaches, Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778) is pleased to announce its "Green Vitality" festive campaign at its all-in-one beauty landmark, LANGHAM BEAUTY. It has unveiled the immersive sustainable Christmas decorations in collaboration with a local environmental art curation studio*. A Beauty Empties Recycling Programme was also launched, with a goal of promoting green lifestyle through innovative and diverse art while sharing festive joy with the community.Embracing Sustainability with Immersive Christmas DecorationsThis green Christmas campaign at LANGHAM BEAUTY presents "The Urban Oasis", a sustainable art installation created in collaboration with a local environmental art curation studio. This immersive display symbolises a tranquil green oasis amidst the bustling city, encouraging the public to connect with nature. Located on L1 of Langham Place, the nature-infused display features 250 recycled plastic decorations and reusable steel structures. As stepping in, visitors will be greeted by the soothing sounds of chirping birds and the fresh scent of Christmas trees, inviting them into an immersive natural healing experience. To promote sustainability, these Christmas trees and over 60% of the plants will be replanted and upcycled after the event, giving these beautiful plants a second life.*Earthero Studio is an environmental curation and consulting firm that uses art as a medium to convey ecological messages. In 2022, they organized Asia's first sustainable fashion art exhibition. The studio also operates a clothing brand that upcycles surplus fabrics and second-hand items into new, fashionable pieces.Partnering with V Cycle to Launch the Beauty Empties Recycling ProgrammeAnother highlight is the launch of "Green Vitality Beauty Empties Recycling Programme" in partnership with the eco-conscious social enterprise V Cycle. Through this initiative, the public can drop off empty plastic beauty product containers at the nature-inspired collection point on L2 of LANGHAM BEAUTY, from which the collected empty bottles will be processed and transformed into valuable resources by V Cycle. This lush greenery backdrop also provides a perfect spot for photos while encouraging customers to embrace a greener lifestyle through collective recycling efforts.Introducing a New Beauty Zone with Leading International BrandsLANGHAM BEAUTY has recently completed its expansion with a new zone featuring a selection of high-quality international beauty brands. The new additions include Hong Kong's first Valentino Beauty counter; Hourglass, the American vegan makeup brand committed to animal rights; JSM Beauty, founded by South Korean legendary makeup artist Jung Saem Mool; Japan's prestigious skincare brand Albion; and Europe's luxurious Helena Rubinstein. These brands offer diverse beauty choices and exceptional customer experiences, reinforcing LANGHAM BEAUTY's status as a premier one-stop-for-all beauty destination.Innovative Services with the First 'Shop-to-Point' Seamless ExperienceTo make holiday shopping more convenient, LANGHAM BEAUTY has partnered with SF Express Hong Kong to launch the first beauty-themed "Shop-to-Point" service station in the city, offering free same-day delivery* with no minimum spend. Additionally, our e-store continues to expand product selection, ensuring a seamless shopping experience both in-store and online.*Yau Tsim Mong District Exclusive. Order before 3pm for same-day delivery.From left: Ms. Christina Hau, CEO of Champion REIT and Ms Grace Chan Hoi Lam, Celebrity unveil the sustainable Christmas art installationFrom left: Mr Eric Swinton, Founder & CEO of V Cycle; Ms Bertha Shum, CEO of Earthero Studio;Ms Christina Hau, CEO of Champion REIT; Ms Grace Chan Hoi Lam, Celebrity;Ms Iris Li, General Manager of LANGHAM BEAUTY join the kick-off ceremonyThis Christmas, join us at LANGHAM BEAUTY to celebrate a sustainable holiday. Let's bring green ideas to life through our collective efforts and immerse ourselves in the creativity and vibrant green aesthetics of LANGHAM BEAUTY!LANGHAM BEAUTY "The Urban Oasis" Eco Christmas Art InstallationDate and time:27 November 2024 to 2 January 2025Monday to Thursday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PMFriday to Sunday: 11:00 AM - 10:30 PMVenue: L1, Langham Place, MongkokLANGHAM BEAUTY Green Vitality Beauty Empties Recycling ProgrammeDate and time:27 November 2024Monday to Thursday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PMFriday to Sunday: 11:00 AM - 10:30 PMRecollection point: LANGHAM BEAUTY L2, Langham Place, MongkokAbout Champion REIT (2778)Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust has been awarded the top five-star rating by GRESB since 2023.About Langham BeautyLangham Beauty is a premier beauty concept store located on L1 & L2 of Langham Place in Mong Kok. It features over 60 top-tier brands in beauty, skincare, fragrance, haircare, and body care, including ARMANI BEAUTY, CHANEL BEAUTE, DIOR BEAUTY, ESTEE LAUDER, LANCOME, SHISEIDO, SK-II, and VALENTINO BEAUTY etc. Our mission is to transform customers' beauty journeys, providing a one-stop shopping experience that caters to the beauty aspirations of every woman. At Langham Beauty, we believe that staying true to oneself and embracing nature are the first step to achieving confidence and natural beauty.Langham Beauty breaks conventions by integrating three essential elements: human, nature, and technology, to present a diverse aesthetic. We are committed to environmental sustainability in beauty and leverage technological innovations to balance beauty consumption while giving back to nature. Langham Beauty serves as a bridge between luxury beauty and the natural world, ensuring that our customers experience the essence of " Be True in Life, Be Kind to Earth, Be a Beautiful You" while nurturing both their outer and inner beauty.About Langham PlaceLangham Place, under Champion REIT, is strategically situated in the bustling heart of Mong Kok, Kowloon. This iconic 15-story landmark serves as a premier destination for fashion enthusiasts. Boasting nearly 200 retail outlets, Langham Place offers a diverse array of international and local fashion brands, an eclectic mix of dining options, a state-of-the-art cinema, and the expansive beauty concept store, LANGHAM BEAUTY. The mall elevates the social and shopping experience by hosting a variety of cultural and creative promotional activities throughout the year. Notably, Langham Place is the first property in Hong Kong to achieve the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification for existing buildings and has been honored with the Platinum rating by BEAM Plus, the highest accolade for existing buildings.Source: Champion REITCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.