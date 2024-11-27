Aluf Holdings, Inc.: Aluf Holdings Inc. Acquires HPN Worldwide Inc., Expanding Leadership in Population Health Management

Aluf Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:AHIX), a technology holding company committed to advancing innovation in healthcare, is pleased to announce its acquisition of HPN Worldwide Inc., a recognized leader in population health management. This strategic acquisition underscores Aluf's commitment to advancing transformative technology-driven solutions. It is a key component of Aluf's growth strategy as the company continues to seek out strategic opportunities that align with its mission of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across various industries and positions the company for sustained growth in the healthcare sector.

"Consummating this acquisition represents a significant milestone for Aluf Holdings as we expand our footprint in the healthcare technology sector," said Joseph Paresi, Acting CEO of Aluf Holdings. "HPN's expertise in population health management aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging technology to deliver impactful solutions. We are excited to welcome HPN to our portfolio and look forward to driving innovation together."

This acquisition is expected to drive synergies between the two organizations, fostering collaboration and innovation to enhance the delivery of healthcare services to meet the growing demand for effective population health management in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

"Joining Aluf Holdings is a tremendous opportunity for HPN Worldwide," said Dr. Bob Gorsky, President and Founder of HPN Worldwide. "Together, we can accelerate our mission to improve population health through innovative technology and collaborative care models. This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and impact, ultimately benefiting the communities we serve."

HPN Worldwide will continue operating under its established brand, ensuring continuity for existing customers and partners while integrating Aluf's strategic support and will continue refining its core competencies while leveraging Aluf's managerial expertise and resources. Together the companies are poised to expand their impact by delivering cutting-edge population health solutions to a growing client base. This collaboration fosters the development of new tools and strategies, enabling healthcare providers to meet the increasing demand for proactive care and data-driven decision-making in a complex healthcare environment.

About Aluf Holdings Inc.

Aluf Holdings Inc. publicly traded technology holding company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and managing a diverse portfolio of high-growth innovative businesses. Focused on delivering value and excellence, Aluf Holdings enhances lives and communities through transformative solutions.

About HPN Worldwide Inc.

HPN Worldwide Inc. is a leader in population health management, offering tools and insights that help improve the health outcomes of populations, enhance care quality, and reduce healthcare costs through proactive and coordinated health management strategies. Committed to innovation and quality, HPN Worldwide drives proactive, data-driven care across diverse populations.

