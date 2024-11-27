Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Kombucha Market to Reach $12.36 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Kombucha Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Hard, Conventional), Type (Flavored, Unflavored), Nature (Organic, Inorganic), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel-Global Forecast to 2031,'

The kombucha market is expected to reach $12.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2024 to 2031.

The kombucha market is witnessing growth primarily due to the growing health consciousness among consumers, the increasing consumption of fermented tea beverages, the shift toward natural and organic products, and the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. However, the market's growth is restrained by stringent regulatory requirements and high production costs.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Kombucha Market -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6029

Additionally, the emergence of new distribution channels is anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, divergence in taste preferences poses a significant challenge to market growth. Moreover, consumers' inclination toward functional beverages is a prominent trend in the kombucha market.

Key Players:

The major market players studied in this report are The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Molson Coors Beverage Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Health-Ade LLC (U.S.), Reed's Inc. (U.S.), GT's Living Foods LLC (U.S.), Brew Dr. Kombucha (U.S.), NessAlla Kombucha (U.S.), Humm Kombucha, LLC (U.S.), Remedy Drinks Pty LTD (Australia), Live Soda, LLC (U.S.), and Unity Vibration Kombucha (U.S.).

The kombucha market is segmented by product type (conventional and hard), type (flavored [herbs & spices, citrus, berries, apple, flowers, and other flavors] and unflavored), nature (organic and inorganic), packaging type (bottles and cans), distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, E-commerce, specialty stores, and other distribution channels), and geography. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the kombucha market at the regional and country levels.

Kombucha Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In May 2024, GT's Living Foods launched its first-ever fan-created product, SYNERGY Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha. SYNERGY Pomelo Pink Lemonade Raw Kombucha includes nine billion living probiotics, which are delivered deep into the microbiome to help boost gut health and immunity, organic acids, and active enzymes to help increase metabolism and nutrient absorption.

In February 2022, Remedy Drinks launched the kombucha in wild berry flavor in the U.K.

In February 2022, Brew Dr. launched their first-ever peach-flavored kombucha, Just Peachy. It is made with high-quality loose-leaf green tea and then blends in five varieties of organic peaches. The result is a delicious balance of sweet, ripe, and tart flavors, with hints of honey and summer flowers.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6029

Key Findings in the Kombucha Market Study:

By product type, the hard segment is expected to register the higher CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The growth of this segment is driven by consumers' growing preference for kombucha over other alcoholic beverages, the low sugar and calorie content of kombucha compared to traditional alcoholic beverages, and the increasing availability of kombucha in a variety of flavors.

By type, the unflavored segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the growing awareness regarding the negative impacts of synthetic products on health and the environment. Additionally, there is an increasing perception among consumers that unflavored or natural products are healthier and safer to consume than flavored products, which supports the high growth of this segment.

By nature, the organic segment is estimated to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the growing demand for clean-label products, the increased availability of organic ingredients, and the growing adoption of organic farming practices.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6029

By packaging type, the cans segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the reusability, recyclability, durability, and appealing appearance of cans. Cans provide excellent protection against light and oxygen, which helps preserve the taste, freshness, and quality of food & beverage products. Additionally, canned food & beverage products have a long shelf life and are convenient for on-the-go consumption, making them ideal for busy consumers.

By distribution channel, the E-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing preference for personalization, the convenience offered by online channels, the availability of greater discounts compared to offline stores, and a superior product selection experience.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth is driven by several factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, changing dietary preferences, growing health awareness, rapid economic growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and a growing interest in functional beverages. Additionally, the growing popularity of traditional fermented beverages further supports the growth of this regional market.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/34235575

Scope of the Report:

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Product Type

Conventional

Hard

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Type

Flavored

Herbs & Spices



Citrus



Berries



Apple



Flowers



Other Flavors

Unflavored

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Nature

Organic

Inorganic

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Kombucha Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Related Reports:

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market by Product (Fermented Foods {Dairy Products [Yogurt, Kefir], Tofu, Vegetables}, Fermented Beverages {Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic}), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, E-commerce) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/fermented-foods-and-beverages-market-5469

RTD Beverages Market by Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic [Flavored, Tea, Coffee, Juices, Nectars, Dairy, Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks]), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rtd-beverages-market-5688

Functional Beverages Market by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Dairy Beverages), Application (Health & Wellness, Weight Management), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-beverages-market-5407

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Herbs, Spices, Fruits, Flowers, Roots), Application (Cosmetics, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food), Technology (Solvent Extraction, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage) - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/liquid-botanical-extracts-market-5248

Kombucha Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages ~250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2024 CAGR (Value) 19.9 % Market Size (Value) USD 12.36 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Product Type Conventional

Hard By Type Flavored

Herbs & Spices



Citrus



Berries



Apple



Flowers



Other Flavors

Unflavored By Nature Organic

Inorganic By Packaging Type Bottles

Cans By Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Molson Coors Beverage Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Health-Ade LLC (U.S.), Reed's Inc. (U.S.), GT's Living Foods LLC (U.S.), Brew Dr. Kombucha (U.S.), NessAlla Kombucha (U.S.), Humm Kombucha, LLC (U.S.), Remedy Drinks Pty LTD (Australia), Live Soda, LLC (U.S.), and Unity Vibration Kombucha (U.S.).

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1261/kombucha-market

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568624/Meticulous_Kombucha_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kombucha-market-to-reach-12-36-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302317499.html