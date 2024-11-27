Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 16:55 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Friday, White Smile: Oclean Unveils Exciting Black Friday Deals

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclean, leader in innovative oral care solutions, is thrilled to announce its biggest promotions of the year with Black Friday discounts on selected popular products. Customers across Europe can access substantial savings on a wide selection of toothbrushes, sanitizers, flossers, and more-making premium oral care accessible and affordable.

Oclean Black Friday

Black Friday Deals (Ends December 2)

Starting from now, Oclean kicks off Black Friday with up to 50% off on curated bundles and also sitewide discounts up to 30% off together with gifts on purchase. Shoppers can look forward to exceptional savings on Oclean most popular items, with added gifts and free shipping (subject to order value). Explore the full Black Friday selection: https://europe.oclean.com/pages/black-friday

Featured Black Friday "Super Save Bundles"
  • Perfect Pair Package: Buy two X Pro Bundles (each bundle includes smart toothbrush, 6 brush heads, charge base and travel case) and get an S1 UV Toothbrush Sanitizer for free-valued at 274.88 EUR, now available for just 139.90 EUR.
  • Exclusive Twin Deal: Get two X Pro Elite (Grey) toothbrushes plus six additional brush heads and two packs of dental floss for free. Originally priced at 202.68 EUR, this bundle is now available for only 109.90 EUR.
  • Best Seller Deal: Receive an X Pro Elite (Grey) toothbrush, six brush heads, and one dental floss pack for just 79.90 EUR (valued at 116.79 EUR).
  • Latest Smart Toothbrush Exclusive: Choose between the X Lite or X Lite S toothbrushes and get six additional brush heads included, with X Lite started from 58.90 EUR (valued at 90.80 EUR).

Sitewide Offers and Additional Gifts

If the bundles are not convincing, customers can purchase based on their own wishes and still receive discounts and free gifts based on their total order value:

  • Sitewide Discounts: Enjoy up to 30% off based on order totals:
    • 50 EUR+: Free Shipping
    • 79 EUR+: 15% OFF + 1x pack of Dental Floss Picks
    • 99 EUR+: 20% OFF + 2 Dental Floss packs
    • 109 EUR+: 25% OFF + Tote Bag
    • 129 EUR+: 30% OFF + S1 UV Toothbrush Sanitizer

Note: The Sitewide Discounts Apply Automatically at Check Out, while, to receive the gift, the user must manually add it to the cart once the required amount is reached.

Sitewide discounts and additional gifts can be combined but they can't be used together with "Time-Limited Flash Sale" or 'SUPER SAVE BUNDLES'

About Oclean
Oclean is a leading innovator in oral care technology, committed to developing products that make professional-quality care accessible at home. From powerful smart sonic toothbrushes to advanced sanitizers, Oclean combines innovation, convenience, and affordability in every product.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567792/Oclean_Black_Friday.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371947/4908305/Oclean_Logo.jpg

Oclean Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/black-friday-white-smile-oclean-unveils-exciting-black-friday-deals-302317608.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.