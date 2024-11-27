Netlight Consulting AB (publ): Netlight announces new rotation in CEO duo

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlight, a leading digital consulting firm, announces a rotation in the CEO duo. Felix Sprick will step out from his role to continue as a Partner amongst Partners while Anders Thall will be stepping into the position alongside the current co-CEO Katri Junna.

Netlight introduced its innovative CEO duo model in 2021, featuring two equal leaders sharing the role. This model challenges the traditional CEO structure, offering richer perspectives, a broader leadership skill set, greater international exposure and an equal sparring partner for those in the role.

The rotation principle is a fundamental feature of Netlight's CEO duo model. Netlight's Board of Directors, in collaboration with the Partner group, selects every few years a new co-CEO from Partner group maintaining alignment with Netlight's vision and values to drive long-term success.

The newly appointed co-CEO Anders Thall is a Partner and consultant, based in Netlight's office in Stockholm. Thall has a track record of strategic advisory and he has been working with defining and expanding Netlight's service offering globally.

Alongside the rotation in the CEO duo, Netlight strengthens the executive group by appointing Djavad Hedayati, Partner based in Munich, to be part of the group. The executive group is responsible for Netlight's global business operations and governance.

This will take effect from 1st of January 2025.

"I am excited and honored to step into the role of co-CEO. Netlight's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and diversity aligns closely with my own values. I look forward to working alongside Katri Junna to build on the company's success," says Anders Thall, the new co-CEO.

"At Netlight, we thrive on continuous renewal, which allows us to adapt, innovate, and stay competitive in a changing world - and our co-CEO model is in line with that. I am thrilled to welcome Anders Thall to the role, I believe our strengths complement each other in serving Netlight going forward," says Katri Junna the current co-CEO.

Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board, adds: "Netlight has successfully navigated a challenging market environment, and I want to extend my gratitude to Felix Sprick for his valuable contributions. We are pleased to welcome Anders Thall as the new co-CEO. We are confident that the combined leadership of Katri Junna and Anders Thall will enable Netlight to thrive and excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape. I am also very pleased that Djavad will be part of the executive group where he will assume increased responsibility."

From the departing co-CEO Felix Sprick: "Serving as co-CEO of Netlight has been an incredible journey and an honour. I deeply believe in the strength of our rotation model, which enables leaders to step into and out of the role seamlessly and without prestige. This approach not only provides Anders Thall the opportunity to grow and thrive as he takes on the role, but also allows me to refocus on driving Netlight forward from a partner perspective."

Netlight is an international digital consulting firm, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2000 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam and Toronto. Co-creating the future today, since 1999. www.netlight.com

