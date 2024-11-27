Yum! Brands: The Prosper Forum Announces the Launch of the Annual Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award

The NRN editorial department was not involved in the creation of this content.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Nation's Restaurant News

The inaugural recipient of the Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award is James Fripp, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer for YUM! Brands, Inc. James was recently recognized at the 2024 Prosper Forum on August 26th in Amelia Island, FL, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing equity and inclusion across the industry.

Image courtesy of Nation's Restaurant News

