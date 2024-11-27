Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
27.11.24
16:56 Uhr
132,10 Euro
-0,15
-0,11 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 17:02 Uhr
Yum! Brands: The Prosper Forum Announces the Launch of the Annual Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award

Finanznachrichten News

The NRN editorial department was not involved in the creation of this content.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published by Nation's Restaurant News

The inaugural recipient of the Ted Balestreri Leadership Accelerator Award is James Fripp, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer for YUM! Brands, Inc. James was recently recognized at the 2024 Prosper Forum on August 26th in Amelia Island, FL, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing equity and inclusion across the industry.

Continue reading here.


Image courtesy of Nation's Restaurant News

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
