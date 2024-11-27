Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
27.11.24
18,400 Euro
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 17:14 Uhr
Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division Volunteers at Greater Goods Food Pantry

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic team and CPG partners came together to give Greater Goods, a food pantry by Sunday Love Project in Philadelphia, an incredible makeover. Nearly 20 associates joined forces to install new grocery fixtures, stock shelves, clean, decorate and more to resemble a grocery store where clients can shop with dignity.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
